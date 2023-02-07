ZappMax Reviews – Should You Buy Zapp Max Anti-Bug Zapper Lantern or Scam?

Are you sick of battling mosquitoes and other biting insects? While it has been proven that mosquito repellents work well, they do include a small amount of chemicals that are absorbed via the skin. There is disagreement over this; some people think it is safe, while others believe the active chemical, DEET, could be poisonous if misused. Indeed there is a way to get rid of these bugs without causing any un-welcomed side effects, right? Yes, one team created a device that uses what we see every day to deceive these pests into dying. The purpose of this review is to introduce ZappMax.

What is ZappMax?

ZappMax is a bug-zapping lantern that protects users against mosquitos, insects, and other pests. Believe it or not, the inspiration for this contraption came from nature. The creators chose a LED light beam that these pests are most drawn to. As soon as they approach the ZappMax, they get trapped, possibly putting an end to them. In terms of effectiveness, people can expect protection from not just mosquitos but also fruit flies, black flies, gnats, horse flies, and no-see-ums, to mention a few. Many bug zappers have come and gone. Let’s investigate its list of features to see the chance of success ZappMax has versus its competitors.

What features does ZappMax have?

As of this writing, the creators have disclosed the following as unique characteristics that are exclusive to ZappMax:

100% Safe

ZappMax is supposed to be 100% safe for adults, children, and pets. There are several reasons for this. The fact that no chemicals were used in the creation of this device ensures that it won’t produce any harmful outputs. Second, LED light has taken the place of the customary use of UV light. Although the former can destroy bacteria, it may harm DNA and result in cell mutations. LED is generally considered harmless, although too much of anything can be harmful. ZappMax is a lantern, so you are not directly exposed to the light. Last but not least, it contains micro-plastic barriers to shield you from the risk of getting shocked.

Completely Portable & Rechargeable

ZappMax is safe because of its compact design and lack of extra wires. Each purchase also comes with a USB charger, allowing for quick refueling if the power runs out. Fortunately, ZappMax only requires one full charge to last for 20 hours, so users need not worry about running out of battery life and can spend most of their day possibly bug-free.

Indoor & Outdoor Uses

ZappMax can be used both inside and outside. When used indoors, users are still urged to keep the device as high as possible and out of reach for children and pets. Despite the low likelihood of an accident, it might still be wise to exercise additional caution. In terms of outdoor use, ZappMax’s sturdy design is supposed to support it in any weather, cold or warm, mild or harsh.

Easy Maintenance

Maintenance must be prioritized, as it determines the total lifespan of any item. In the case of ZappMax, it has an integrated brush that makes it simple to remove any dead pests from the inside coil. After brushing everything off, the last step is to shake out the flies at the bottom of the device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q – What are the dimensions of ZappMax?

A – ZappMax weighs about 6.2 ounces and has dimensions of 5 by 3.5 inches.

Q – Is ZappMax safe?

A – Yes, it would seem that ZappMax is a safe device, given the precautions taken by its creators. Individuals are urged to adhere to the instructions included with each unit to receive complete protection.

Q – How does ZappMax work?

A – The straightforward response is that ZappMax attracts insects, zaps, and contains. The lengthy response has several parts. In particular, the blueish-purple LED light emitted by this device makes it enticing to most insects, causing them to approach closer to the core. The high voltage current in ZappMax’s core will zap the insects as soon as they get there. The zapped insects then comfortably rest in the embedded tray, which needs to be cleaned out sometimes.

Q – How much area does ZappMax cover?

A – ZappMax covers up to 175 square feet.

Q – Is ZappMax portable?

A – Yes, ZappMax is entirely portable and rechargeable. Matter-of-factly, it contains an internal 2,000mAH rechargeable built-in battery. Therefore, the possibilities are endless.

Q – Where should the ZappMax be used?

A – You can hang it in the air, take it on trips, or even leave it resting on a solid surface out of reach of children and pets.

Q – What is the lifespan of the ZappMax bulb?

A – The lifespan of the ZappMax bulb is 10,000 hours.

Q – Will I hear the zapping sounds?

A – Only those close to the device will hear the zapping because it is similar to a whisper.

Q – What is the estimated arrival time on ZappMax shipments?

A – For orders shipped to the USA, the estimated arrival time is 5 to 7 business days. Depending on the rules for customs clearance in the country, people living in other regions might need up to 21 business days.

Q – Does ZappMax include a money-back guarantee?

A – ZappMax has a 30-day money-back guarantee on new, unused units. Individuals must declare their desire for a refund within 30 days of ordering this device. The policy only recompensates ZappMax’s total price; it does not cover any additional fees paid at the time of purchase. Before proceeding, we recommend everyone contact the customer support team in one of the following ways:

Phone: 1-855-476-8060

Email: support@zappmax.com.

Return Address: ZappMax, 11551 E 45th Ave, Unit C, Denver, CO 80239

How much does ZappMax cost?

It all comes down to how many ZappMax units people want to buy. Since each unit only covers a small area, the more, the merrier. ZappMax is only available online. For a rough sense of what to expect, here is a quick price breakdown:

Buy one lantern for $49.95 & shipping

Buy three lanterns for $39.95 & get free shipping

Buy six lanterns for $29.95 & get free shipping

Final Verdict

It should be evident from the analysis above that ZappMax is an anti-bug lantern designed to liberate people from the annoyance caused by pests. Taking advantage of the reality that pests are often attracted to some light source, the creators incorporated a high-voltage zapper so that once they enter the inner core, there’s no way out. In the case of ZappMax, the features are equivalent to similar devices that have come and gone in recent years (i.e., size, weight, portability, safety, etc.).

The price (which is reasonable compared to competitors) and the use of LED light were the only significant differences we could find. Effectiveness has also been hotly contested. Some claim the zappers provide excellent results, while others claim they target innocent pests and ignore harmful ones. Considering everything, individuals should consider doing their due diligence before moving forward with a purchase. Visit the official website to order your ZappMax lanterns today!