Worth the wait: Chilliwack Seniors’ residence opens flagship building—don’t miss out!

Community is a highlight of life at The Hawthorn, as pictured here in one of The Hawthorn’s dining spaces

Anything worth having is worth waiting for—and that goes for the right place to call home. Elim Village Garrison Crossing is pleased to announce that the much-anticipated opening of the brand new Hawthorn building has finally happened! The first residents have already moved in.

It’s been a two-year wait—but now you can come in person and see what all the hype is about. This is, without a doubt, a unique place to call home—and for all the right reasons. Everything you need is right here. This beautiful, modern, elegantly appointed building has it all—luxurious living and location all rolled into one. It’s a great place to revitalize your retirement.

It’s not just about never having to do dishes again (although that’s a lovely bonus), it’s also about never having to go far to access amenities—everything you need is right here—and that means you have more time to do the things you love to do.

Everything in one place just for you

The Hawthorn’s ground floor boasts a host of amenities that you just won’t find anywhere else. With the choice of three places to dine, you can find just what you want based on your mood and appetite. Going somewhere nice or in need of a quick trim? There’s a fully equipped hair salon for a tidy up or full-blown style for a special occasion. What could be more luxurious or convenient than a visit to the Clearwater Spa—a one-stop shop for all your well-being needs.

The Cascade Reading Lounge & Terraces on the 6th floor is just one of the many incredible amenities inside The Hawthorn

A book with a view?

Enjoy a favourite mystery in the sixth-floor Cascade Reading Lounge—a quiet place to read with a world-class view—or book the Cheam Meeting Room for a private get-together with friends and family. Each of these beautiful spaces includes an outdoor terrace too.

If the outdoors is your happy place, the walkability of Elim Village’s location is unbeatable. Right nearby, you can enjoy the Vedder River Trail, by foot or by bike, or stroll into town to do a bit of shopping if you wish—your time is your own.

Check out this gorgeous one-bedroom suite inside The Hawthorn. Two-bedroom units (and some even with vaulted ceilings!) are also available.

There are 93 beautifully appointed suites in the building—and they’re going fast—book your appointment today to see just what the best in retirement living looks like. Of course, if you’re a spur-of-the-moment type, drop by the Presentation Centre Monday to Friday, and now on Saturdays from 11 to 4, to stroll over to The Hawthorn and take a look around—you won’t be disappointed.

If you're looking for the right place to call home, contact the team at Elim Village and find out more!

