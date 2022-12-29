WashClock Reviews – Should You Buy The Wash Clock for Hand Hygiene?

Is there a device for counting the 20 seconds required to ensure a germ-free hand wash? Please read on to find out how WashClock does this.

Keeping our hands clean is among the most crucial things we can do to prevent getting sick, spreading germs, and developing diseases. By not practicing appropriate hand hygiene, particularly handwashing with soap and clean, flowing water for the precise amount of time necessary to destroy germs, many infections, diseases, and conditions are spread.

Your efforts can help safeguard you, your family, and your neighborhood from COVID-19’s severe sickness in various ways. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) provides data regarding the prevalence of serious sickness in your neighborhood to assist you in determining when to take precautions for the sake of others and yourself.

An important effort that helps to prevent falling ill and transmitting it to others is regular hand washing. Not practicing proper handwashing with soap and running water can spread many diseases and disorders. Occasionally, certain carriers of infections will affirm that they have cleansed their hands.

However, washing your hands for a long enough time so that the soap you use kills the germs is necessary and is more effective than simply washing your hands. It has been advised that people should perform handwashing with running water and soap for a minimum of twenty seconds to eliminate germs.

How is that accomplished? Utilizing the WashClock is the solution. How does the WashClock function? What is it?

Background

The WashClock was developed because the time you wash your hands is crucial for ensuring the death of viruses and other bacteria. Using the WashClock is more efficient than mentally counting down the required 20 seconds. It always counts down for a short period.

The WashClock counts the appropriate time required to complete the task, which means it aids in timing your wash and offers peace of mind that your soap will have adequate time to do a thorough job.

Characteristics of the WashClock

The following features enhance the WashClock’s performance:

LEDs that are very visible and count down until the virus is destroyed.

A built-in beeping device warns the person to wash their hands when the allotted 20 seconds have passed.

With the help of a nano-suction foot, the WashClock may be mounted to any surface.

Since the WashClock is waterproof, spills or splashes involving water or oil are not a concern.

The capacity to adhere to different surfaces while not leaving any traces.

Queen cell battery that is easy to replace.

Each queen-cell battery lasts a very long because it can count more than ten thousand proper hand washing, which helps keep families healthy.

What it Does

The WashClock’s nano-suction property enables it to adhere to the zinc’s surface, allowing it to be near you as you wash your hands. Click the start button just before you start washing, and the timer will start counting down to the 20 seconds set aside for each wash. The timer may be seen by the person washing their hands because it is displayed on the LED lights.

The WashClock emits numerous beeps after twenty seconds, the authorized time for each wash, to signal that the wash was adequate to destroy the germs. You can tap on the button once more to stop the beeps.

However, people can wash their hands with soap and running water to guarantee that the WashClock has accomplished its task completely. Germs are not effectively eliminated by washing with water alone since they merely flow over them. The coronavirus, in particular, has an outer covering of lipids that causes it to adhere to palms.

However, soaps kill viruses because they adhere to their surface and rip them apart, making it simple for water to rinse the fragments. To kill viruses and other germs, washing using soap for ten seconds is insufficient. As a result, it takes at least twenty seconds for this effect to occur. The WashClock aids in achieving this.

Many people believe that hand sanitizers are an excellent alternative, especially while they are outside. However, hand sanitizer has drawbacks, particularly when hands are oily or perspiring. Contrary to washing with running water and soap for 20 seconds while having the WashClock keep track of the time, it fails to ensure complete germ removal when used at such periods.

Benefits

The advantages of utilizing the WashClock while washing your hands are as follows:

It is no longer necessary to mentally keep track of the time spent washing your hands.

The knowledge that each time you wash your hands, they are germ-free.

It is inexpensive, and you may purchase it without a loan.

Users can put it on the zinc adjacent to where hands are washed, which is waterproof.

It is small and may be carried around in a pocket or purse.

Since you can only buy it from the company’s official website , the likelihood of being scammed is extremely low.

, the likelihood of being scammed is extremely low. It can adheres to different surfaces.

It does not need specific abilities and is simple for all person’s.

Extended-Life Battery: The WashClock’s replacement coin cell battery can power 10 000 washes. You should replace your sink before you ever change the battery.

Pricing

Each WashClock is priced at $11.95 per unit.

A pair cost $23.90.

$45.41 for four items (5% off)

The cost of six items is $64.53 (10% discount).

Refund Procedures

You have 30 days to ask for a refund when you get your item. The product should not have been used and must still have its labels on and be neatly packaged for a refund to be processed. The customer should provide the invoice used for the purchase.

You can contact the company at hello@washclock.com to begin the process. The company will provide specific guides as to how the product is to be returned. The company does not accept returned items without prior notification of a refund.

Conclusion

Our communities and the entire planet may be free of germs and viruses with the WashClock gadget and its effective usage. Order yours right away.

