VIDEO: Walk through a light-filled show home at Chilliwack’s Cedarbrook Village

Make it yours — single family, duplex or row homes with interior options to match your style

Trail Homes at Cedarbrook offer spectacular views and lots of greenery. Enjoy your choice of duplex or single family home with three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and generous square footage.

Sierra Lillies jokes that viewers should count how many times she says “beautiful” and “stunning” in the latest walk-through video from Cedarbrook Village, but when a home is this polished and thoughtfully designed, what other words should Westbow Construction’s Social Media Specialist use?

The first phase of homes at Cedarbrook were warmly received by families, retirees and young professionals looking for their forever home. Phase One quickly sold out — including all Lane Homes like the one from Sierra’s walk-through — but don’t panic. Pre-sales for Phase Two are now open with many of your favourite design features returning, plus a few new creative touches you’ll love.

Trail Homes: Your choice of duplex or single family home with three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and generous square footage. With spacious yards backing onto the trail and spectacular views, every Trail Home is a sanctuary. Some yards spill into the park for even more greenery. All remaining single detached Trail Homes can easily include separate suites — perfect for multigenerational families or extra rental income!

Row Homes: Built for families, with parking for up to four cars and car-free front yards. Your dinner guests will love the main floor powder room, and it's easy to entertain from your open concept kitchen.

Walk to The Village

The beauty and convenience of Cedarbrook isn’t limited to your home’s interior.

“We wanted Cedarbrook to have a community feel, right from the start,” says Ryan Vandeventer, Director of Operations for Westbow.

Even people who don’t live in Cedarbrook are coming to the neighbourhood to take advantage of the walking trails and parks, and there’s more to come in The Village. Grab a Cedarbrook Burger from the Trailhead Food Truck, take advantage of the daycare centre and other small businesses opening soon, drop your kids off at dance class and then meet up with a friend at the coffee shop. All of it is within walking distance of your new home at Cedarbrook!

Three dozen homeowners are already enjoying their completed homes at Cedarbrook, with more moving in the weeks ahead. Come meet your new neighbours!

Visit liveatcedarbrook.ca to learn more, or reach out to the Cedarbrook sales team by phone 604.793.8578, email info@liveatcedarbrook.ca and in person at the sales centre, 45434 Willowstream Rd.

