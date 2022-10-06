Video Gatekeeper Doorbell Reviews – Is It Legit or Scam?

The Video Gatekeeper Doorbell is a device that requires the minimal installation to keep an eye on anything that happens at the user’s step. With motion detection technology and alerts for a smartphone connection, this device makes it easy to have a full view of the home at any given moment.

What is the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell?

Technology has evolved exponentially through the last few decades, which is all good news for home security. Everyone would like to know what happens at their house, especially when they are away. A home security system ensures that any event or activities around the home are caught on camera, but these systems can be expensive. Between the installation and the equipment, everything can add up to thousands of dollars and hours of work. Instead of this complicated setup, consumers can choose the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell.

The Video Gatekeeper Doorbell offers so much more support than the average doorbell. This surveillance system can be accessed remotely by downloading the app to the user’s phone. Users won’t have to worry about missing neighbors or deliveries with the wide-angle view and rotation. While most devices struggle to get a view at night, the HD camera is equipped to handle both night vision and daytime brightness.

The ability to communicate with whoever is at the front door is another prominent feature of this device. It offers two-way audio, which means that users can speak with whoever is at the front door. The clear audio ensures they aren’t misheard, whether they want to let a delivery driver know where to place a package or tell their children that they love them on their way to school. Plus, if an emergency happens and the police arrive, they can give any instructions necessary to take care of the threat. Plus, the user can program a real-time voice message.

Having a video doorbell is almost a necessity in this day and age. Any regular doorbell will tell consumers someone is at their home, but what if the homeowner is occupied? What if someone approaches their door with malicious intent? As safe as everyone would like to believe their home and neighborhood might be, having a way to check at home at any moment offers a sense of comfort for anyone.

Video Gatekeeper Doorbell Specifications and Features

According to the creators of the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell, this device comes with many essential features that consumers can enjoy as they watch over their homes. See the chart below for some essential elements of this device:

Size 64 x 40 x 133 mm. (2.5 x 1.6 x 5.25 inches) Color Black Power 2 Battery Pack (only included if added at checkout) Video quality 1080 HR IR for day and night views Motion detection Geo-fencing and advanced motion detection. View 155-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical views. Audio Two-way communication with ANC Required internet speed 2 Mbps. Required internet connection 802.11 Wi-Fi

The installation process should only take about 15 minutes to install this device. It works in temperatures as low as -4°F or as hot as 122°F, which means it can work in nearly any climate. When setting up the device, users will need a standard doorbell system for it to work, including 2 18650 batteries.

Purchasing a Video Gatekeeper Doorbell

While the average cost of the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell is $149.99, the creators wanted to make the product more affordable to reach a more significant number of consumers. Three packages are offered, and each has more value than the last.

Choose from:

One Video Gatekeeper Doorbell for $99.99

Two Video Gatekeeper Doorbells for $159.98

Two Video Gatekeeper Doorbells with 2 Battery Kits for $199.98

All of these packages come with a money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About Video Gatekeeper Doorbell

Q: What’s included in the box for the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell?

A: Every box includes the video doorbell, a set of tools and screws for installation, a Quick Start guide, a mounting bracket, and a 32-GB SD card.

Q: What happens when someone arrives at the door?

A: As soon as the motion sensors pick up any movement, the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell alerts the user over their mobile device. Every notification happens in real-time, allowing users to communicate with someone on the other side of the doorbell or alert authorities (if necessary).

Q: What kind of weather can the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell withstand?

A: This device is meant to be weather resistant. It can handle below-freezing temperatures or heat up to 122°F.

Q: How long does the battery last?

A: Every bottle can last at least five months (but no more than eight months) with a single charge.

Q: What smartphones is the app compatible with?

A: This doorbell app works on both Android and iOS smartphone systems.

Q: How do users mount the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell?

A: The package comes with a doorbell and mountable bracket. Users will need to follow the instructions to ensure it remains stable.

Q: What if the user isn’t happy with the performance of the Video Gatekeeper Doorbell?

A: The company offers a money-back guarantee for 60 days after the purchase.

If the user finds that they need additional support, the customer service team can be reached by calling 603-696-3293 or emailing info@videogatekeeper.com.

Video Gatekeeper Doorbell Summary

The Video Gatekeeper Doorbell helps consumers improve their security around their homes without managing an entire multi-camera system. The device easily mounts onto the front of a house with the included tools and bracket, ensuring that users can install it within just a few minutes. The device provides motion detection technology, which alerts the user whenever someone is within the camera’s view. It also comes with two-way audio and a 60-day return policy.