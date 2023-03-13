Up Up and Away!

Sarah Toop Real Estate Group has joined forces with the #1 real estate brand in the world, RE/MAX! Learn more at sarahtoop.com.

Even though winter weather has stayed late, the spring real estate market has come early.

A massive volume of home sales is keeping local real estate agents busy, and as the market heats up, more than just home owners are on the move — the Sarah Toop Real Estate Group has decided it’s time to join forces with internationally renowned and recognized RE/MAX!

No matter where you are in the Fraser Valley, you know Sarah Toop. Now combined with the power of RE/MAX, the Sarah Toop brand will stand the test of time.

“By aligning our brand with the #1 real estate brand in the world, we can bring even more value to our clients,” she says.

Deep roots in the Fraser Valley

For more than three decades, RE/MAX Nyda Realty has demonstrated the most reputable leadership and the highest degree of professionalism, integrity and community-minded values. They’re the longest standing brokerage in town, and deeply rooted in the community. That longevity counts for a lot for Sarah, whose family has been farming in the Fraser Valley since the mid-1800s.

“I respect and admire long standing companies and the experience that they offer. In real estate, experience is key, because this industry is full of surprises!”

It’s not just any sign on the lawn that sells a house — it begins with qualifying, analyzing, target marketing, negotiating, and knowing how to handle issues and objections when they arise.

‘We don’t charge more for our services, we offer more.’

Sarah has spent many successful years at Century 21 — her strong sales made her the number one residential C21 agent in Canada for many years, and the longest running number one agent in Chilliwack’s history across all brokerages. So why change now?

“With Chilliwack changing so dramatically over the last decade, it’s important to offer a level of service that meets and exceeds expectations. One of the greatest assets only RE/MAX has is their worldwide dominance,” she says. “I may never achieve #1 at RE/MAX, but I am making this change for my clients, not for awards to brag about. Being aligned with THE most recognizable brand allows better exposure. Period.”

There’s no other company in town with the collective knowledge of the agents at RE/MAX. Toop’s team will add to that knowledge pool, and collectively they’ll continue to be the most experienced brokerage in town.

The best part? RE/MAX’s additional brand awareness, global reach, experience, and education do not cost their clients any more.

“We don’t charge more for our services, we offer more. We will always continue to evolve to better serve our clients and are excited about our new brand alignment,” she says. “Growth doesn’t happen in your comfort zone. My husband Sean Elmont and I are always looking at ways to strengthen our service, our team, and our commitment to our clients.”

To live your dream, find the right team

When buying or selling your home, it’s essential to hire an agent you can trust, and a brand that brings you influence on the market. With Sarah Toop and her team now at RE/MAX, you get the best of both worlds.

“Support systems and networking are massively important in real estate. Not to mention that buyers are coming from all across the valley, the province, the country, and internationally,” Sean says, so aligning with the right brand can make a big difference.

Home sellers working with Sarah Toop Real Estate Group gain global exposure through the most visited real estate brand website www.remax.ca, with over 200 million annual page views.

“Our RE/MAX Referral Network provides access to an active stream of Buyers looking to relocate to our area. Our Global network extends over 110 counties so we can help local families relocate anywhere… no matter where life takes them,” Sean says.

For luxury homes and acreages in Chilliwack, the Sarah Toop Real Estate Group can now offer a bespoke experience. The ‘RE/MAX Collection,’ along with her own certification in Luxury Home Marketing, means Sarah is equipped to deliver the attention these unique properties deserve — as well as the sales.

“RE/MAX started as ‘Real Estate, Maximized.’ That is EXACTLY what we do!” Sean says.

For Commercial, Residential, Acreages, Stratas, Manufactured Homes, and New Construction sales and purchases, the Sarah Toop Real Estate Group offers top quality service, no matter your dreams. Get started with the Sarah Toop Real Estate Group directly at sarahtoop.com.

“Let us show you the difference.”

