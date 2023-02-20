These aren’t your grandpa’s hearing aids

Advances in technology have made hearing aids smaller, more powerful, and easier to use

Hearing Life’s in-the-ear hearing aids, Oticon Own, bring all the advancements of the modern age to your ears.

Over the past century, hearing aids have evolved from basic ear trumpets to electronic devices that just keep getting smaller and smaller. Your parents or grandparents may have worn large hearing aids plagued with problems: not only were they cumbersome, they often had poor sound quality as well. But modern hearing aids have come a long way.

“No two people are the same, and our hearing needs can be just as unique. It’s now possible to be fitted for custom hearing aids made to fit not just your ear shape, but your lifestyle as well,” says Jillian Price, Director of Audiology & Client Experience and Chief Audiologist at HearingLife Canada.

Fashion-forward, exceptional audio, optimal comfort

HearingLife’s in-the-ear hearing aids, Oticon Own, bring all the advancements of the modern age to your ears.

Invisible hearing aids: In-ear canal hearing aids are truly invisible in nine out of ten ears, making them the perfect choice if you’d like the benefits of better hearing without wearing a visible hearing aid.

In-ear canal hearing aids are truly invisible in nine out of ten ears, making them the perfect choice if you’d like the benefits of better hearing without wearing a visible hearing aid. Exceptional listening: Our ears hear sounds, but it’s our brain that actually understands them. Oticon Own is trained with 12 million real-life sound scenes so your hearing aids are able to handle virtually all sounds with precise audio.

Our ears hear sounds, but it’s our brain that actually understands them. Oticon Own is trained with 12 million real-life sound scenes so your hearing aids are able to handle virtually all sounds with precise audio. Bluetooth connectivity: Effortlessly connect your hearing aids to your TV, your cell phone and other devices for better hearing, and less gadgets! No need to carry extra devices like headphones, manage it all from your hearing aids.

Effortlessly connect your hearing aids to your TV, your cell phone and other devices for better hearing, and less gadgets! No need to carry extra devices like headphones, manage it all from your hearing aids. Rechargeable batteries: With long lasting rechargeable lithium batteries, there’s no more fiddling with replacements or running out of power when you’re travelling. Just plug in your hearing aids over night and you’ll be ready for anything every day.

HearingLife is Canada’s largest group of hearing centres, with over 300 locations across the country and thousands of clinics worldwide. That means that help is always nearby, whenever you need it.

“The daily price of a hearing aid is similar to the price of a latte. And when you consider the benefits of better hearing, improved conversations with loved ones and stronger connections to the world, the benefits far outweigh the cost,” Price says.

Ready to take the first step towards better hearing in 2023? Find HearingLife Canada in Chilliwack at 13-45966 Yale Rd. and in Langley at 2-20654 Fraser Hwy. Call 1-888-514-9515 to make an appointment today.

To find a hearing centre near you and book a free hearing test today, visit www.hearinglife.ca.

Health and wellnessSeniors