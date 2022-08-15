The little things that create a vibrant community

The Village at Cedarbrook will be a safe, vibrant place where residents and visitors can socialize and enjoy life! Visit liveatcedarbrook.ca to learn more.

There’s no feeling quite like turning a corner and stumbling upon a vibrant neighbourhood where community comes alive. Conversation bubbling up from a patio, live music or art on the street, kids sprinting through the open spaces feeling free and safe.

We all love these places where life feels exciting and easy, but how do they get made? What design features help make these places so inspiring?

It’s a question that the architects and designers of Cedarbrook have been working on for years, and continue to fine-tune even as construction begins on The Village, the social and commercial hub of the master planned community.

“We’re all familiar with that morning rush of cramming into the car, battling traffic to get your coffee at the drive-through, struggling to find a parking spot near the gym or the kids’ dance studio, and spending your Saturday feeling stressed instead of re-charged,” says Jonny Rees, Marketing Coordinator for Westbow Construction, the developer behind Cedarbrook. “Our goal with The Village at Cedarbrook is to offer something different, where everything’s a little easier.”

Convenience at your door

No matter where you live at Cedarbrook, The Village will be just a few minutes’ walk from your door. When you need to pick up groceries for dinner, want to meet a friend for a pint after work or need to squeeze in a mid-day workout, you’ll be able to stroll over to The Village and cross off every line on your to-do list.

“It’s not just about having the right stores and services, it’s also about the flow of the space: how you get between places, and the opportunities to meet up with friends,” Rees says.

Westbow’s designers and architects for The Village have incorporated shaded pedestrian pathways with nooks and benches to catch up with your neighbours. Enjoy the sights and sounds of interesting water features and catch the sweet scent of the abundant flowers while you walk the kids to daycare.

“We want to anticipate the needs of residents, and also make the space attractive to visitors from Chilliwack and beyond, as a Cedarbrook oasis. One small way we’re doing that is with underground parking in The Village — it means you’ll never be searching for a space to park, residents won’t be overwhelmed with visitors looking for street parking, and everyone will be able to walk around without even thinking about traffic.”

