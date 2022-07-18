Summer at Cedarbrook: Inside Chilliwack’s new mountain escape

Residents at Cedarbrook enjoy life close to nature, and connected to community. Learn more at liveatcedarbrook.ca.

There’s still a lot more parks, pathways, entertainment and amenities to come at Cedarbrook, but the new community near Chilliwack is already coming to life — and giving a hint at what’s the come.

“We envisioned an outdoor oasis filled with thoughtful opportunities to connect with your neighbours, and it’s exciting to see those pieces of the puzzle coming together,” says Jonny Rees, Marketing Coordinator for Westbow Construction, who’s spearheading the master-planned community.

Rees already enjoys effortless daily dog walks along the four kilometre creekside trail, and says there are always people fishing when he passes by.

“The creek is also a beautiful place to kayak,” he says.

The community is far enough from the highway that you don’t hear the bustle of cars or feel the hectic pace of city life. Deer and other wildlife often wander through the community, and the mountains offer a spectacular view. When you are in the mood for the high life, it’s only a 5 minute drive to downtown Chilliwack and an hour to Vancouver.

“The goal wasn’t just to build a few houses, we designed Cedarbrook to encourage community, connection and envision it as a destination for other residents of the Fraser Valley,” Rees says.

The Cedarbrook park is getting ready, and will feature a mini soccer pitch, designated dog park, playground and more. But that’s not the only place to meet your neighbours. Every six to eight homes there are connecting neighbourhood paths where you can enjoy the summer sun, savour a popsicle or ice coffee with a neighbour or just stop and chat on your evening dog walk.

The Trailhead Food Truck is already serving up delicious Cedarbrook Burgers and other delicious meals made by chef Jonathan Layland, and there’s also a splash park in the works, next to a play park which will feature a huge slide.

“We’re creating a community that welcomes people at a variety of life stages, and there are homes and amenities available for everyone,” Rees says.

Phase Two is selling now. Explore the show homes at the sales centre at 45434 Willowstream Rd., and see the community for yourself! Choose a Row Home with parking for up to four cars, or opt for a Trail Home with a spacious backyard that backs onto the trail. Trail Homes are either single family or duplex, with options for separate suites available.

Visit liveatcedarbrook.ca to learn more, or reach out to the Cedarbrook sales team by phone 604.793.8578 and email info@liveatcedarbrook.ca.

