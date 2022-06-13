Single-hung vs. double-hung windows: What to choose for your next home improvement project?

Getting new windows for your house is a great home improvement project. It improves curb appeal and brings comfort and peace of mind. But you should properly analyze the market and find your best offer.

So the time has come. You want to invest some money into your house and are thinking about window replacement to boost its value and improve the exterior.

If so, you’re in the right place. Window replacement is definitely one of the best home improvement projects. Still, it requires some market analysis and research to obtain the highest ROIs and go through the installation process from A to Z without facing any common issues.

Hung windows are the most popular units Canadian homeowners choose. Today, we want to share our insights on how to get the best windows to add maximum value to your home. Keep reading!

Why Hung Windows?

As previously mentioned, these units are the most popular windows among homeowners, and you can find them in almost any house in Canada. But why are they so trendy?

Strategic placement. Hung windows can be placed in almost any room within your house, perfectly fitting almost any rough opening. You can choose among various sizes, shapes and styles to match your exterior and interior perfectly.

A movable bottom sash allows maximum airflow to ventilate your space ideally. Great energy efficiency. While hung windows are not the best in terms of energy conservation, you’ll still notice a drastic change in your energy bills compared with old windows.

Single or Double-Hung Windows?

Hung windows usually come in two models – single and double. The main difference lies in the number of movable sashes – a single-hung window has only one (usually bottom) operable sash, while a double-hung model has both operable sashes.

Ventilation. Double-hung units offer better air circulation since both sashes can be open.

Double-hung units offer better air circulation since both sashes can be open. Energy efficiency. Single-hung units perform better here since they have fewer movable parts, hence better airtightness and insulation.

Keep in mind that double-hung windows will be more expensive, but the overall ROI for installing new hung windows may be up to 70 per cent, no matter which model you install. That makes it one of the best long-term investments for adding value to your residence.

The Bottom Line

Getting new windows for your house is a great home improvement project. It improves curb appeal and brings comfort and peace of mind. But you should properly analyze the market and find your best offer.

We recommend contacting your preferred window experts and consulting with them regarding what works best for your home since window installation is a complex project and requires experience and professional touch to get the maximum out of it.

