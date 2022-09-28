Simple Promise BellyFlush Review – Should You Buy It or Cheap Ingredients?

If you are reading this, then you no doubt have tried different weight loss methods including, exercise, diets, and every weird product that is introduced in the market to no success.

BellyFlush™ Review 2022

According to the manufacturers of BellyFlush™, when weight gain is not caused by too much stored fat, it is caused by stuck food. Based on this understanding, BellyFlush™ is a revolutionary formula that supports a healthy lifestyle by supporting colon and gut health, easing occasional bloating, cleansing, and detoxing.

Simple Promise considers BellyFlush™ as one of the best body detox and constipation relief supplement due to its formula which combines all-natural ingredients designed to promote healthy and consistent digestion.

Most people with mild constipation can treat the condition at home by using ‘bulk-forming agents’ such as the intake of dietary fiber or by taking lots of water. And while there is a handful of solutions to this uncomfortable condition, identifying the right method can be overwhelming.

BellyFlush™ Ingredients

Of course, our research team was up for the task and dedicated their resources and effort to determine what exactly BellyFlush™ is by analyzing the evidence (or lack of) behind its marketing claims and ingredients. The three primary blends in the formula are:

Digestion support blend

Body cleanse blend

Detox and health gut blend

Digestion Support Blend

Bentonite

According to research, bentonite can help people suffering from constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. Specifically, calcium bentonite clay has been used throughout generations to aid with detoxification.

Fennel Seed

Research shows that fennel seeds can be effectively used in medicine to relax muscles in the intestines which, consequently, relieves constipation. Anethole is the main component in the seeds that leads to effective digestion and other beneficial effects.

Body Cleanse Blend

Cascara Sagrada Bark

Also known as frangula purshiana, cascara sagrada is a native North American shrub that is associated with numerous health benefits. The dried bark is FDA-approved and passed for use in supplements as an OTC laxative for constipation. According to herbalists, cascara sagrada is especially important for treating constipation and cleansing the colon before a colonoscopy.

Cape Aloe Leaf

Native to South Africa, cape aloe leaf is mainly used in the treatment of a variety of health conditions including burns, psoriasis, eczema, skin wounds, and more. Although most of the benefits are based on historical use, researchers believe that folk medicine can soften stool temporarily.

Senna Leaf Extract

The fruit and leaves of the plant are used for medicinal reasons. Senna is FDA-approved and is commonly known for its laxative effects. It uses its chemical components called sennosides to irritate the lining of the bowel resulting in a laxative effect.

People also use senna for other medical reasons including hemorrhoids, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), weight loss, and many other conditions.

Triphala Fruit

Research shows that Triphala contains powerful components that help protect against chronic diseases such as cancer. There is also evidence that the three fruits in Triphala can help resolve weight loss, resolve dental problems, and treat constipation.

These three fruits in the Triphala formula are malaki (amla), haritaki (harad), and bibhitaki (baheda), all native to India.

Detox and Gut Health Blend

Marshmallow Root

Native to Europe, Northern Africa, and Western Asia, marshmallow root is a perennial herb used as a folk remedy for respiratory, skin, and digestive conditions. The healing powers of the herb are due in part due to the mucilage it contains.

Based on a 2011 research study, scientists confirmed that marshmallow flower extract had healing properties when tested to treat gastric ulcers in ulcers. Although these findings need to be expanded, there is no denying the herb’s potential to treat a variety of digestive health conditions including but not limited to heartburn, intestinal colic, and constipation.

Licorice Root Extract

Traditionally, licorice root was used for treating a variety of health conditions including kidney, lung, circulatory, and liver diseases. In the modern world, extract from the root is used to create dietary formulas that aid in alleviating menopausal symptoms, digestive issues, and viral and bacterial infections. The plant is native to Southern Europe and Western Asia.

Slippery Elm Bark

Slippery elm bark has been used for many centuries as a herbal remedy for wounds, skin inflammation, burns, and ulcers. The plant hails from North America and is believed to reduce stomach irritation by soothing the lining of the intestines.

Recent research shows that slippery elm back is useful in the treatment of symptoms caused by diseases such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and IBS.

Cayenne Pepper Fruit

According to research, cayenne pepper fruit is not only good for cooking but also an essential component for the production of digestive acids.

Based on animal studies, the capsaicin inside the fruit helps to reduce blood pressure and increase enzymes in the stomach to break food more quickly thereby improving the digestion and absorption processes. Moreover, this ingredient stimulates intestinal movement thereby helping to relieve constipation.

Milk Thistle Seed

The flowering herb native to Mediterranean countries is known for its ability to treat stomach conditions such as bloating, gas, and indigestion. An active ingredient in milk thistle known as Silymarin contains antioxidant properties.

Benefits of BellyFlush™

By combining the benefits of the ingredients above, Simple Promise has managed to create BellyFlush™. The supplement is associated with the following benefits:

Reduced bloating

Regular bowel movements

Natural cleansing of the body

Elimination of toxins and the gallons of waste sitting in your gut

Weight loss of up to 30 pounds

BellyFlush™ Price

A bottle of BellyFlush™ retails at just $59. If you order for the deluxe package that contains 6 bottles, the price goes down to $33 per bottle. For a 3-month supply, the price is $49 per bottle.

The purchase comes with an outrageous promise. Either you poop in less than 2 hours or you don’t pay a dime.

365 Days Moneyback Guarantee

The promise by the manufacturers is not the only guarantee associated with the purchase of BellyFlush™. Customers have 365 days to try out the supplement.

If you are not satisfied with the product for one reason or another, you will get back every single coin used in the purchase – no questions asked!

Conclusion

BellyFlush™ is a revolutionary dietary supplement that targets the root cause of bloating and irregular bowel movements. By taking 2 capsules a day, BellyFlush™ empties your stomach completely.

