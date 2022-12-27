Red Boost Reviews – Ingredients That Work or Fake Hype Scam?

Red Boost is a nutritional supplement designed to support blood flow, making it easier to get and maintain an erection.

Available as part of the Hard Wood Tonic System, Red Boost claims to rapidly restore penis function by targeting blood flow using natural ingredients.

Keep reading to discover if Red Boost lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Red Boost?

Red Boost is a blood flow support supplement available exclusively online through HardwoodTonic.com.

By taking two capsules of Red Boost daily, you can use a blend of maximum strength natural ingredients to support blood flow.

Red Boost is marketed specifically to men with erectile dysfunction and other sexual function issues. Many men relieve ED symptoms by increasing blood flow. When it’s easier for blood to flow to your penis, it’s easier to get and maintain an erection.

Red Boost features a combination of libido boosters, testosterone boosters, and blood flow enhancers, including stinging nettle, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali, among others.

Each bottle of Red Boost is priced at $59 and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Red Boost Work?

Red Boost works by supporting blood flow, testosterone, and libido using a blend of natural herbs, plants, and nutrients.

Some of the advertised benefits of the supplement include:

Achieve and maintain an erection

Enhance stamina and endurance

Support testosterone

Support libido and sex drive

Support blood pressure and overall blood flow

Some people use Red Boost because their poor blood flow makes it difficult to get an erection. Others use Red Boost to boost sex drive or support testosterone. As you get older, all of these symptoms can increase, worsening sexual function. Red Boost aims to help with a blend of proven ingredients.

How Blood Flow Impacts Erections

Blood flow and blood supply play a crucial role in erection quality and overall sexual performance.

Your arteries and veins carry blood to and from the penis. Here’s what happens to blood flow when you get an erection:

During an erection, your arteries expand to increase blood flow to the penis

Blood arrives in your penis, filling two tubes of spongy tissues in the penis; these two tubes are called the corpus cavernosa

As the spongy tissue fills with blood, it swells the area, making the penis large and stiff and angling it out from the body

Then, the veins in your penis narrow, trapping the blood and making it easier to maintain an erection

Once the man ejaculates, or once the man is no longer sexually aroused, the veins expand, allowing trapped blood to return to the body.

When you increase blood flow – say, by taking blood flow supporting supplements or exercising more often – you make it easier to get and maintain an erection. Conditions that restrict blood flow can make it harder to maintain an erection, as can high blood sugar related conditions, high blood pressure, and other issues.

40% of Men Have Erectile Dysfunction by Age 40

Erectile dysfunction is more common than many people realize. It’s also increasingly common at younger ages.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, approximately 40% of men are affected by erectile dysfunction by age 40. As you get older, your chances of developing the condition increase.

As you age, you have a higher chance of developing conditions that impede blood flow and worsen erectile function. High blood sugar related conditions, high blood pressure, and physical injury, for example, can all make it harder to get and maintain an erection.

Some men take supplements to support blood flow and healthy blood pressure. Others take cinnamon, garlic, fish, onions, citrus fruits, and other natural foods linked to cardiovascular health.

Thanks to Red Boost and similar ingredients, men can fix erectile dysfunction without prescription drugs or side effects. The formula contains all-natural ingredients to support blood flow in various ways.

Red Boost Ingredients

Red Boost contains a blend of herbs, plant-based nutrients, vitamins, and minerals to support blood flow, testosterone, and libido in various ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Red Boost and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Horny Goat Weed: Horny goat weed is rich with a natural chemical called icariin that appears to be linked to blood flow, libido, and sex drive. Used for centuries as an herbal sexual health booster, horny goat weed lives up to its name by boosting libido. It’s been proven to work in multiple major studies in humans. Some researchers believe horny goat weed also has antioxidant effects to support healthy blood flow and inflammation, which could provide further sexual health benefits.

Tongkat Ali: Tongkat ali is found in virtually every testosterone support supplement sold online today. Also known as Eurycoma longifolia jack, or Longjack, tongkat ali can support healthy inflammation while raising levels of nitric oxide (NO), widening and relaxing your blood vessels while making blood flow more easily. Some studies also show tongkat ali can impact testosterone, libido, and sex drive in various ways.

Fenugreek: Red Boost contains fenugreek, a root extract found in many sexual health supplements marketed to men. Used since ancient times for its purported effects on fertility, libido, and testosterone, fenugreek can rejuvenate the body and improve sexual performance in various ways. Some studies have shown fenugreek can genuinely raise testosterone levels. Although fenugreek may not work for everyone, it’s one of the most science-backed natural testosterone boosters available today.

L-Citrulline: Citrulline is an amino acid found in many preworkout supplements for its ability to support blood flow and “pump.” If you want to maximize blood flow and performance during your workout, then you might take an L-citrulline supplement. The makers of Red Boost extend that concept to sexual performance. By taking L-citrulline before sex, you can widen blood vessels and support blood flow throughout the body, making it easier to get and maintain an erection.

Nettle Root: Red Boost contains nettle root, a traditional plant for supporting prostate health and overall male health. Today, some studies show nettle can support prostate health using a blend of antioxidants. If you have prostate issues – like benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH – then it can be difficult to urinate, maintain an erection, and become sexually aroused. As you get older, you’re more likely to develop BPH. Red Boost aims to help with a strong dose of nettle root.

Scientific Evidence for Red Boost

The makers of Red Boost cite 15 studies on the official References page, including peer-reviewed research published around the world. Although Red Boost has not been studied, the individual ingredients within the formula have been studied to verify their benefits. We’ll review some of that research below to determine if Red Boost can really fix erectile dysfunction.

Horny goat weed is one of the most important ingredients in Red Boost. Some studies show icariin, the active ingredient in horny goat weed, can help with erectile dysfunction. In fact, it’s been used in traditional Chinese medicine for that purpose for thousands of years. In this 2010 study, researchers found horny goat weed led to a significant improvement in erection quality in rats when taken at three different doses and compared to a placebo. Rats had greater erection quality based on cavernous nerve stimulation testing and assessment of intracavernous pressure (ICP), two common measurements of erection quality.

Tongkat ali is a popular natural testosterone booster that has shown some evidence it can work as advertised. In this 2013 study, researchers found tongkat ali could impact stress hormones and improve mood in a group of moderately stressed subjects. If your erection dysfunction issues are caused by stress, then tongkat ali may be able to help. A separate study on tongkat ali found it specifically led to significant increases in free and total testosterone in men and women.

Red Boost also contains fenugreek. In this 2016 study, researchers gave fenugreek or a placebo to a group of 60 healthy male subjects. Participants took 600mg of fenugreek extract per day for 8 weeks. Researchers found participants in the fenugreek group had significant anabolic and androgenic activity compared to the placebo group, suggesting fenugreek could increase free and total testosterone while stimulating overall testosterone production.

L-citrulline may the most science-backed ingredient in Red Boost. L-citrulline has been shown to improve blood flow in multiple studies. In this 2017 study, for example, researchers examined the effects of L-citrulline on a group of older adults. Researchers found L-citrulline improved blood pressure and improved muscle blood flow during exercise, which validates L-citrulline’s effectiveness as a preworkout.

It’s also true that stinging nettle can support prostate health, as advertised by the makers of Red Boost. In this 2013 study, researchers found stinging nettle extract could help patients with benign prostate hyperplasia, reducing symptoms and improving outcomes. However, there’s limited formal evidence that stinging nettle can significantly improve sexual performance.

Overall, Red Boost contains a blend of ingredients linked to blood flow, libido, testosterone, and sexual performance. Although we have little information about the dosages or concentrations of these ingredients, it’s possible Red Boost can support its advertised benefits to relieve symptoms of erectile dysfunction.

Red Boost Pricing

Red Boost is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Red Boost online today:

1 Bottle: $59 + Shipping

$59 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Shipping

$147 + Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Red Boost, or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to support blood flow, health, wellness, and longevity.

According to the manufacturer, the normal retail price of Red Boost is $297 per bottle, which means you’re paying hundreds of dollars by ordering through the promotional page online today.

Red Boost Refund Policy

Red Boost has a 180 day satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with the effects of Red Boost, or if you did not experience significant benefits, then you can request a complete refund within 180 days with no questions asked.

About The Hard Wood Tonic System

Red Boost is made by the same team that created the Hard Wood Tonic System, an erection boosting protocol marketed to men with ED.

The Hard Wood Tonic System includes eBooks, testosterone enhancers guides, supplement guides, and more to help rejuvenate your sexual health and performance. Red Boost can complement the effects of the system and enhance your results.

You can contact the makers of the Hard Wood Tonic system and the Red Boost customer support team via the following:

Email: support@hardwoodtonic.com

support@hardwoodtonic.com Mailing Address: 1140 Highbrook Street, Suite 400, Akron, OH 44301

The company also does business under the name Jetpack or Claro Media. Claro Media is a Toronto-based ecommerce company.

Final Word

Red Boost is a blood flow supporting nutritional supplement featuring a blend of herbs, plants, and nutrients to support cardiovascular health in various ways, making it easier to get and maintain an erection.

By taking two capsules of Red Boost daily, you may be able to support blood flow and sexual health without the side effects of medication.

To learn more about Red Boost or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at HardwoodTonic.com.