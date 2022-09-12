One-stop-shop answers Chilliwack home buyers’ questions in uncertain times

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a down-sizer or an investor, buying a home can be stressful and overwhelming. Add in the uncertainty of Chilliwack’s rapidly changing housing market and rising interest rates, and some prospective home buyers are afraid to even start a conversation.

But Jonny Rees from Westbow says communication is actually the key to navigating this market.

“We’re here to help, and to help you understand the current situation around rates and availability. The staff at the Cedarbrook Discovery Centre are experienced real estate professionals who have been closely following changes in the industry and are eager to share their knowledge.”

It’s not a sales centre where staff pressure visitors to sign on the dotted line; it’s a Discovery Centre where staff will listen to your needs and show you what’s possible.

“The Discovery Centre is right at the heart of Cedarbrook with effortless parking, and it’s right next to all of our show homes. Visitors can learn more about our home designs through an interactive experience, and ask questions along the way about every stage of the home buying process,” Rees says.

A home for everyone

Changing interest rates and a fluctuating market may change your housing options, but it doesn’t mean home ownership is out of reach. Cedarbrook offers a wide range of homes to meet your needs, and because it’s still growing, the housing options are still growing too.

Trail Homes, Lane Homes and Row Homes bring thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship to a wide range of budgets, with more home styles planned for the years ahead. Planning for children? Bringing a pet? Hoping for quiet, park views or the convenience and excitement of life in The Village? Let the experienced team at the Cedarbrook Discovery Centre walk you through all your options.

Visit the Cedarbrook Discovery Centre, open Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays) at 8936 Schweyey Rd., Chilliwack, to start the conversation. Talk to knowledgable staff, browse a variety of thoughtful floor plans through a state-of-the-art touchscreen interface, and end your journey touring stunning show homes.

Drop by in person, reach out by phone at 604.793.8578, email info@liveatcedarbrook.ca or visit liveatcedarbrook.ca to learn more.

