Nuzzle Reviews – Is MyNuzzle Pillow Really Worth It?

Nuzzle is a pillow that uses NASA-inspired technology to give you a feeling of plush weightlessness.

Sold exclusively online through SleepNuzzle.com, each Nuzzle pillow has thousands of nano-coil fibers to give you a uniquely comfortable sleeping experience.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Nuzzle pillows and how they work today in our review.

What is Nuzzle?

Nuzzle is a NASA-inspired pillow that gives you zero-gravity support for a perfect sleep.

Featuring thousands of nano-coil fibers, each Nuzzle pillow adjusts to the sleep you need. It’s designed as a superior alternative to feather and foam pillows, allowing you to enjoy the ultimate in comfort while enjoying a deep and restful sleep.

The NASA-inspired technology in the Nuzzle pillow keeps you cool all night long. NASA developed the technology for use in space suits to keep astronauts cool. Today, Nuzzle uses that same “phase change” technology to ensure you never need to flip over the pillow to get to the comfortable side.

Similarly, Nuzzle uses thousands of nano coils to provide optimal comfort without the downsides of ordinary pillows.

Plus, all Nuzzle pillows are hypoallergenic, which means it can help with your skin year-round. You can easily wash the outer layer of the Nuzzle pillow in any standard washing machine (and dry it in a dryer). And, you can use your Nuzzle pillow based on your sleeping preferences, including soft, medium, or combination options.

You can buy Nuzzle online through SleepNuzzle.com, where it’s priced at around $40 per pillow. Nuzzle is available in queen or king-sized options, and all purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Nuzzle Features

Nuzzle combines all of the following features into a single pillow for optimal comfort and sleep:

NASA-inspired phase change technology to keep the pillow cool all night long

Adjustable to the sleep you like, including soft, medium, and combination options

Superior alternative to feather and foam pillows

Thousands of nano coils for a feeling of plush weightlessness

Available in queen-sized or king-sized options with prices as low as $34.83 per pillow

Support your neck, spine, and head position for pain-free, energetic mornings

How Nuzzle Works

Nuzzle works using multiple adjustable layers. You place different layers in the pillow based on your sleeping preferences.

You can use the Nuzzle pillow’s layers to adjust your firmness settings. Some people like soft pillows, while others like firm pillows, and some like a combination. With Nuzzle, you can enjoy all three firmness levels by mixing and matching the layers inside:

The Soft Layer: You can use the Nuzzle soft layer on its own if you like a thin, soft, and gentle pillow. Just slide the soft layer into the Nuzzle pillow to enjoy a soft, thin pillow while giving you a feeling of plush weightlessness.

The Medium Layer: You can also use Nuzzle’s medium layer if you like a mid-height pillow. The mid-height pillow can maintain your spinal alignment while making it easy to sleep on your back.

The Combination Pillow: You can add both the soft and medium layer to the Nuzzle pillow to get the best of both worlds. When you place both the soft and medium layers inside the Nuzzle pillow, you get a solid, medium layer within your pillow to offer firmness and support your spine, but you also get a soft layer for cradling your neck, head, and face.

No matter how you like to sleep, the Nuzzle pillow uses thousands of nano-coil fibers to cradle your head in the position you like without impacting your spine.

Why You Need to Replace Your Old Pillow

It’s important to replace your pillows periodically. Unfortunately, many people use their pillows for much longer than recommended. Old pillows can lead to health problems, spinal issues, poor sleep, and other problems.

Here are some of the reasons why the makers of Nuzzle recommend replacing your old pillow:

After just two years, one third of the average pillow’s weight consists of dust mites, and a significant portion of that weight consists of the feces of dust mites

When you sleep on a mite-infested pillow, you can get hay fever, red and watery eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, itchy skin, breathing problems, and more

Plus, breathing mite feces as you sleep is just gross

Making things worse is that old pillows are a breeding ground for microbes; they’re filled with things microbes love to eat, including dried saliva and dead skin

For all of these reasons and more, the makers of Nuzzle recommend replacing your “old, disgusting, poop-filled pillow” and replacing it with a sanitary pillow. You’ll sleep better and breathe easier.

Nuzzle Pillow Benefits

The makers of the Nuzzle pillow emphasize all of the following features and benefits:

Regulate Temperatures with NASA-Inspired Phase Change Materials: Each Nuzzle pillow uses phase change materials inspired by NASA to help you stay comfortable all night long. NASA uses this technology in space suits to keep astronauts at a comfortable temperature. If you find standard pillows get too hot and cause you to be sweaty and uncomfortable, then Nuzzle’s phase change materials could help.

Thousands of Nano Coils for Feeling of Weightlessness: The secret behind Nuzzle’s weightless sensation are the thousands of nano coils within the pillow. These nano coils mean your pillow doesn’t lump up, nor do you need to fluff it. Instead, the coils keep your pillow comfortable while still providing an inner layer of firmness.

Adjusts to Your Sleeping Needs to Prevent Aches and Pains: Nuzzle can support your neck and spine as you sleep, helping you wake up without headaches or a stiff neck. Many people are surprised by how Nuzzle alleviated certain symptoms after use – only to realize they had been using poor-quality pillows for years.

Maintain Straight Spinal Alignment and Posture: Other pillows can misalign your spine and ruin your posture. If you wake up with a stiff neck, low back pain, chronic headaches, grogginess, and other issues, then it could be your old pillow. Old pillows create poor posture and lead to fatigue. Some old pillows can compress your airways, while others can even create a numbness or tingling in your hands and feet.

Longer Lasting Pillows: Standard pillows lose their shape, and you need to constantly fluff them or stack multiple pillows to get a decent shape. Unlike a standard pillow, however, the Nuzzle is designed to keep its shape for 1,0001 nights and days, lasting many times longer than an ordinary pillow.

100% Machine Washable with Minimal Maintenance Required: Nuzzle is 100% machine washable to prevent germs, bacteria, and allergens for better health and skin.

Available in Queen or King Size: You can buy the Nuzzle pillow in Queen or King size. The Queen size is 16” x 24”, or a standard size for most beds. If you have a king-sized bed, meanwhile, then you may want to buy the King size, which is 16” x 33” and 9” larger.

Nuzzle Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Nuzzle is backed by positive reviews online, with most customers agreeing Nuzzle works as advertised to help with sleep while being soft and comfortable.

Here are some of the reviews left by Nuzzle customers online:

One customer claims Nuzzle led to a huge improvement in her sleep. She’s a stomach sleeper who loves how the Nuzzle pillow makes it easy to customize the height. She had always struggled to find a pillow that was low but supportive enough, but she found what she needed with the Nuzzle pillow.

Many customers also like the temperature regulating properties of the Nuzzle pillow, claiming it stays at the perfect temperature all night long. Instead of constantly flipping your pillow to get to the cool side, for example, you can enjoy the cool comfort of the pillow all night long.

Another customer claims he is “already hooked” on the pillow after sleeping with it for just one night. He previously used a memory foam pillow but was unsatisfied.

Another reviewer is a side sleeper who likes the effects of Nuzzle. He claims Nuzzle has “filled the void” in his sleeping life while being support, soft, cool, and high quality.

Other customers like the ability to mix and match the inner layers to get the sleep they need. Some customers are surprised to find they like lying on a thin, soft pillow better than they expected, for example, while others like the higher profile of using both layers.

Multiple reviewers started by purchasing one or two pillows, only to buy more pillows – say, for partners, kids, or themselves.

Overall, many customers claim to have experienced a significant improvement in sleep after using the Nuzzle pillow, with the pillow working as advertised to support the head and neck while being comfortable, cool, and high-quality. The Nuzzle pillow has an average rating of 5 stars out of 5 based on 670+ reviews listed on the official website.

Nuzzle Pricing

Nuzzle is available in two sizes, including Queen (16” x 24”) or King (16” x 33”).

Here’s how pricing breaks down for each size:

Queen-Size Nuzzle Pillow:

2 x Nuzzle Pillows: $79.98 + Free US Shipping

$79.98 + Free US Shipping 4 x Nuzzle Pillows: $149.99 + Free US Shipping

$149.99 + Free US Shipping 6 x Nuzzle Pillows: $208.99 + Free US Shipping

King-Size Nuzzle Pillow:

2 x Nuzzle Pillows: $119.98 + Free US Shipping

$119.98 + Free US Shipping 4 x Nuzzle Pillows: $229.99 + Free US Shipping

$229.99 + Free US Shipping 6 x Nuzzle Pillows: $311.99 + Free US Shipping

You can buy Nuzzle online using any major credit card or PayPal.

All orders include 2-day shipping to addresses in the United States.

Nuzzle Refund Policy

All Nuzzle purchases are backed by a 30 day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with your Nuzzle pillow for any reason, then contact the company within 30 days of your purchase to receive a refund, minus shipping and handling costs.

The company also mentions a 60 calendar day return policy. You may be able to return your product within 60 calendar days. Contact the customer service team.

FAQs About Nuzzle

Other frequently asked questions about Nuzzle and how the Nuzzle pillow works include:

Q: What are the dimensions of the Nuzzle pillow?

A: The standard Nuzzle pillow the (queen-sized version) has dimensions of 18×26”, while the king-sized pillow is 18×33”.

Q: Is the Nuzzle pillow washable?

A: Yes, you can wash the outer cover of the Nuzzle pillow, and it’s completely washer friendly. Just remove the inserts from the outer cover of the Nuzzle pillow, wash it with cool water and mild detergent on a gentle cycle, then tumble dry on low heat.

Q: How do I customize the Nuzzle pillow?

A: You can customize the Nuzzle pillow in three ways: you can use only the soft layer, only the medium layer, or a combination of the soft and medium layers. You place the layers inside the pillow as needed to adjust the pillow to your preferences.

Q: Do I need to fluff the Nuzzle pillow?

A: The manufacturer of Nuzzle recommends fluffing the pillow daily for optimal function. However, the nano coil technology means the pillows require less maintenance than ordinary pillows.

Q: Is the Nuzzle pillow hypoallergenic?

A: Yes, the Nuzzle pillow is hypoallergenic because it’s made from a down alternative. The pillow should help you keep good care of your skin year round.

Q: Can I get a refund on the Nuzzle pillow?

A: Yes, all Nuzzle purchases come with a 30 to 60 day moneyback guarantee, depending on where you purchased the Nuzzle pillow.

About Nuzzle

Nuzzle is made by a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based company. That company does business under the name Nuzzle, a term that they trademarked.

Nuzzle was created after a successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign. The creators of Nuzzle received $668,935 of their original $20,000 goal, receiving funding from around 5,000 backers. It was the most successful crowdfunded pillow in history.

Nuzzle was founded in April 2018, participating in an accelerator program in January 2019. The company started shipping its pillows to its early backers in January 2021.

You can contact Nuzzle and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getnuzzle.com

support@getnuzzle.com Phone: 800-471-6123

800-471-6123 Mailing Address: 402 Middletown Blvd, Suite 216, Langhorne, PA 19047

Final Word

Nuzzle is a trendy pillow available exclusively online. The pillow uses NASA-inspired phase change technology to remain at a cool temperature all night long, along with nano coils to support you with plush weightlessness as you sleep.

Priced at around $40 per pillow, Nuzzle can be customized with three different settings based on your preferences, including options for soft, medium, and combination sleepers.

To learn more about the Nuzzle pillow and how it works or to buy the pillow online today, visit the official website at SleepNuzzle.com.