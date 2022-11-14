Not your average carwash: Technology kicks up the clean, and the value!

Eight years ago, Speedwash overhauled their systems to offer clients the very latest in car wash technology, taking the automated car wash experience to a new level.

Most parents can surely admit to using the carwash as a “fun outing” with the kids on at least one occasion. There’s something just oh-so satisfying about the cleaning process of an automatic car wash … the foamy, rainbow-coloured soap that turns the windows into a colorful galaxy of suds and bubbles, the movement of the giant brushes and rollers as they scrub down the vehicle, and the satisfaction in seeing your car gleam afterwards.

Family entertainment aside, sometimes you just want to get your vehicle clean and shiny – either way, you have a new way to do it here in Chilliwack!

Raj Aadmi, President and CEO of the Aadmi Group, and his team of car wash specialists at Speedwash have effectively taken the ageless practice of car washing to the next level.

“Eight years ago we overhauled our systems to offer Speedwash clients the very latest in car wash technology. Using the most technologically advanced car wash in the world, we’ve taken the experience of an automated car wash to an entirely new level,” said Raj.

The family-owned and operated business has been in the car washing game for three decades and today celebrates their 30th year with the grand opening of a new location in Chilliwack, at 8900 Young St., with some great savings!

500 lucky new clients can sign up for any of the three Speedpass membership options and enjoy the first month at an amazing discounted price: Gold Membership for $3, Silver Membership for $2 and Bronze Membership for just $1*.

“We’ve always offered superior quality, unbeatable prices and of course, speed. We’re excited to bring our exceptional services to the Chilliwack community!” Raj says.

Chilliwack might be the latest location to join the Speedwash group but Aadmi and the Speedwash family have their sights set on opening two more locations in the coming year, one in the Okanagan and another on Vancouver Island.

“Our objective is to create a network of car washes from the Okanagan down to the Island. We have two more locations set to open in 2023 to help us get closer to making that dream a reality!” Raj says.

So next time you find yourself stuck with what to do with the kids on the weekend, pop by your local Speedwash location. Guaranteed to keep the kids entertained – and get wheels gleaming!

All three locations in Surrey, Langley and their new location in Chilliwack are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Learn more about the products and services offered at Speedwash, and about current and coming promotions at Speedwash.ca.

*(Grand opening promotion available to the first 500 customers, early sign up is available as of Nov. 13th 2022 and in store in as of December , see details at Speedwash – Grand opening)

Automotive