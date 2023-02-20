Mark your calendars: the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo returns to Chilliwack this March!

“The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo is all about empowering and supporting women with advice, products and services that are curated to meet their needs,” - Shannon Ross

Time to shake off those winter blues and kick off spring with a weekend full of insightful speakers, pampering and prizes to be won! The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo is coming to Chilliwack Heritage Park for three days only March 3 to 5.

So open up that group chat, share this link and start planning the ultimate girls’ day out!

“Our Women’s Expo is always a popular, sold-out event that many locals look forward to every year and this year will be no different, says Shannon Ross, of Ross Trade Shows.

“We’ll have the Friday fashion show and our wide variety of expert speakers who’ll be presenting throughout the weekend,” Ross says. “We’ve also brought back many familiar faces among the local vendors, and will have live music by Vancouver-local, Jada McKenzie-Moore who was very well-received during our past events.”

With more than 200 vendors already booked, additional highlights include prizes to be won throughout the event, free makeovers, and the return of many popular speakers, along with some new experts who’ll be discussing topics from health and wellness, to careers, finances and general life advice.

“The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo is all about empowering small businesses and supporting women by helping them find products, advice and services that are curated to meet their needs,” Ross says. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to spend time with the women you love, while enjoying a day of being pampered, relaxing and of course having fun!”

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 3 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday Fashion Show:

Starts at 7 p.m.

Ticket details:

Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door.

Grab a friend or three and come check out the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo and look forward to a full day of shopping, entertainment and more! Find more information and buy your tickets in advance here. You can also find the full speaker lineup available here. Interested vendors can easily book a booth online.

