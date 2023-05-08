‘Life is really good’: Enjoying retirement the right way in Chilliwack

Easy access to a golf course, gourmet food, and a room with a view—that’s what Dennis Burzuk was looking for in a retirement community. He found all that and more at The Hawthorn at Elim Village Garrison Crossing.

“I like to go biking and I really enjoy a good round of golf,” Dennis comments, listing off some of the lifestyle options he was seeking within proximity of a retirement community. Maintaining an active, leisurely lifestyle was important for him, and as he considered a few different communities, it came down to Elim Village Garrison Crossing and another located in White Rock. Elim won out. “It was close to a golf course. That was one of the main things; the area is fantastic.” With the warmer weather now underway, he’s looking forward to bike rides along the nearby Vedder River Trail, literally only one kilometre from his new home.

When Dennis isn’t on the golf course, he’s practicing onsite at The Hawthorn.

Being a retired chef, Dennis also appreciates quality food, and he’s pleased with the menus at The Hawthorn’s Alpine Bistro and Summit Dining Room. “I always tell people it’s like going to a gourmet restaurant, every day.” The soups in particular stand out to him, and a favourite among residents is the Chilliwack Corn Chowder, made from scratch.

Dennis enjoys the restaurant-style seating of the two dining rooms, with no set schedule and no seating arrangement. This stands out to many who live there, as it’s a modern and rare approach to food services within a seniors living setting. Residents definitely like it as this restaurant-style approach also supports community building. Dennis enjoys introducing himself and getting to know fellow residents, contributing to the friendly atmosphere.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve found my home’: Couple’s search brings them to Elim Village Garrison Crossing

“Everything’s just been really good,” Dennis continues. “And the staff–they’re very good. Everyone here…they’re just very friendly. And my suite, it’s bigger than what I used to live in. The room I picked faces east, as I like looking at the mountains. I can see way down the valley from my window.”

Age in the right place at Elim Village Garrison Crossing. For more information on The Hawthorn and the variety of unique amenities and services offered there, click here. Or call 604-769-0022 or email garrisoncrossing@elimvillage.com. Find them on Facebook or stay up-to-date by subscribing to the mailing list here.

To book a reservation at Alpine Bistro or Summit Dining Room, email garrisondining@elimvillage.com.

READ MORE: Chilliwack seniors see the benefits of healthy living at new ‘Independent Plus’ residence

The delicious Peppercorn Flat Iron Steak served at The Summit Dining Room.

Food & DiningLifestyleSeniorsseniors housing