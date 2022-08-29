The Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is your opportunity to connect with employers and educational institutions.

Jumpstart your future at a career and education event just for Surrey

FREE Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is live and in-person Sept. 30

If the return to work and school has you dreaming of a different future, it’s time to make those dreams a reality.

The free Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event, coming to the Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection, Sept. 30, is the place to make it happen.

“After two years of virtual meetings, classes and events, we are thrilled to be back in person and helping people make the connections they need to take the next step in their careers,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need right here.”

Why attend a Career and Post-Secondary Education event?

We know businesses in Surrey and throughout British Columbia are actively looking for team members to help them expand and thrive in our growing economy – one that’s expected to see one million job openings across the province over the next decade.

And as B.C. businesses deal with an already low unemployment rate, many are changing workplace culture to answer employees’ need for careers that are rewarding and meaningful, as well as traditional draws like competitive compensation and benefits.

The value of exploring those options in person, with people who can answer your questions and provide the information you need to make decisions that matter, is huge.

Educators are also stepping up, both to prepare students for today’s evolving career options, and to ensure future employees have the skills employers need.

The Lower Mainland event is one of a series of Career and Post-Secondary Education Events Black Press Media hosts across British Columbia. Here in Surrey, you can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions like Surrey Community College and Sprott Shaw, and businesses like Fraser Valley Health, Insurance Brokers Association of B.C., Save-On-Foods, Lordco and many more!

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” Pal says.

Mark your calendars

• Head to the Surrey Career and Post-Secondary Education Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection (Civic Ballroom) 13475 Central Ave. Surrey. 

• Bring your resume!

Take the next step toward your rewarding new career today! Learn more at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

