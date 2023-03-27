“I’ve found my home”: Couple’s search brings them to Elim Village Garrison Crossing

The right location, amenities, and caring staff make The Hawthorn exactly what the two were seeking

Bob and Grace Lachapelle feel right at home at The Hawthorn in Elim Village Garrison Crossing.

Last year, Bob and Grace Lachapelle faced a dilemma that many senior couples can relate to: Finding a new home that provides the extra support they need while allowing them to maintain their independence. Most importantly, though, it had to feel like home.

The two searched high and low with no luck—until they found The Hawthorn, an “Independent Plus” building at Elim Village Garrison Crossing, Chilliwack.

“Last year we visited and considered many senior living communities, but none had felt right,” Grace says. “We finally came across The Hawthorn, and although it hadn’t opened yet, Bob and I took one look at the services and the layout and knew we finally found our new home. Sure enough, we moved in this past September and couldn’t be happier.”

Bob and Grace lived in Abbotsford for 21 years before moving into their new home in Chilliwack. While it may seem like a big change, Bob says it’s the best decision they’ve ever made.

“Deciding to move to Chilliwack was easy for us—our son lives nearby and Grace’s brother does as well. One of the biggest selling points, aside from The Hawthorn itself, was the area,” Bob says. “The flatlands here are beautiful and well-suited to seniors—it allows us the freedom to get out and about in our community.”

What kind of features made The Hawthorn stand out for Bob and Grace?

“One thing we noticed right away was The Hawthorn’s flexible seating plan. I didn’t want to have to sit with the same people at every meal,” Grace says. “Bob and I are very social and The Hawthorn does an amazing job at supporting and encouraging seniors to stay social, meet their neighbours, and make new friends. Not many other facilities we were considering were as well thought out and organized that way.”

Beyond the food (“which is amazing, by the way,” Bob says) and the scenery, the two are also delighted by the staff.

“They’re very courteous and genuinely kind, caring people,” Bob says. “I’ve also really enjoyed the Cascade Reading Lounge and Terraces on the sixth-floor. I’ve always been an avid reader and since arriving, I’ve read a lot of books in that lounge!”

Cascade Reading Lounge and Terraces are located on the sixth floor of The Hawthorn.

Bob and Grace are just two of the many happy new residents who’ve settled in to enjoy their retirement the right way at The Hawthorn—doing what they love, maintaining their independence, and having the support of dedicated staff members that respect and care about their happiness.

But can Bob and Grace say they officially feel at home at The Hawthorn?

“It’s been so lovely since we moved in and now I can truly say ‘let’s go home’ because I’ve found my home,” Grace says. “The Hawthorn is everything we were looking for and more.”

