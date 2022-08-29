Good things come to those who wait: Chilliwack’s newest seniors’ residence exceeds expectations

Anything worth having is worth waiting for, and the new Hawthorn building at Elim Village’s Garrison Crossing campus proves it!

New faces become new friends

It’s tough to be the new face in the crowd, no matter how welcoming the building is. For new residents of the Hawthorn though, this needn’t be a concern. Within days of opening, new residents came up with an idea to foster connection: A community table at the Hawthorn’s Alpine Bistro. Bob, one of the initiators, notes that, “There were a few of us who moved into the Hawthorn on our own, but were looking for a place to share lunch and dinner with other residents,” and so the Community Table was born.

Since then, the Community Table has become a fixture—and not just for residents of the Hawthorn. Residents from the other Independent Living buildings onsite also gather there to enjoy their meals in fellowship. Bob notes that, “The staff here are so friendly and have been patient in helping us adjust to our new home… they’ve made sure we’re taken care of.”

The Hawthorn’s Alpine Bistro is serving up fresh, delicious dishes every day. And you never have to worry about eating alone—there’s always room at the Community Table (as pictured)!

For Lois, the Community Table has become part of her daily routine. “When we see a new resident looking around… we invite them to join us; it’s allowed us to meet so many new people. From the chef to the housekeeper, all of the staff are so welcoming too. I have not met so many friendly people in one building before! We’re all very happy to be here and it’s so nice to be able to say that!”

A night out with the gang—next door!

While there are different buildings on the Elim Village campus, the Hawthorn is becoming something of a destination. When Blanche received the invite to dine at the Hawthorn’s Alpine Bistro with her neighbours in Independent Living, she jumped at the chance. “We picked the day that worked best, and everyone came. It was so great to see familiar faces and meet the new folks from our floor,” she says. “And it’s so easy to enjoy meals there. You don’t have to organize anything, just go!”

Share a tale and tame your mane

Among the Hawthorn’s many amenities, the Clearwater Spa Hair Salon is proving to be very popular—and not just for the great hairstyles. After returning from a trip, Cathy, an Independent Living resident, found herself in need of a haircut. “It’s so nice that the hair salon is just a quick walk over from my home,” she says. “Jennifer, the hairdresser, did a fabulous job and we had a lovely chat!” Jennifer concurs: “There’s nothing worse than having a hairdresser who doesn’t talk!” she says. It’s true that the people make the home and the staff at Elim are warm, welcoming, and happy to shoot the breeze!

If you are looking for a place to call home, a place where you can spend time with old friends and make new ones, get in touch with the great staff at Elim Village Garrison Crossing to find out more! For more information, including floor plans, check out The Hawthorn here, call 604-769-0022, or email garrisoncrossing@elimvillage.com. Find them on Facebook here or stay up-to-date by subscribing to the mailing list here.

