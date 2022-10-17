Get inspired to feel your best! Wellness expo premieres in Chilliwack this fall

Advance tickets available now for Fraser Valley Wellness + Lifestyle Expo Oct. 28, 29 and 30

Tickets are now available for the Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, happening Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. Save 30 per cent if you plan ahead and buy online!

Life is a lot more enjoyable when we’re feeling our best. The more we understand about our body’s unique needs for nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and other factors, the more energy and positivity we’re able to enjoy every day.

That’s the inspiration behind the Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022, happening Oct. 28, 29 and 30 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. With over 130 vendors and an information-packed Showcase of fantastic speakers, visitors will feel empowered and inspired!

Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo opening hours

Friday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2022 Showcase

Visit the Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo Showcase main stage for wellness talks from some of The Valley’s most sought-out homegrown wellness experts. With contests, prizes, food and fashion, you won’t want to miss it!

Jason Watkin, co-founder and chief formulator for PURICA. Topic: SHROOMS EVERYDAY — Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science. Watkin gives you a strong game plan based on the power of nutrition, lifestyle, and offers insights into the impact of stress on aging, gut and bone health, disease and inflammation.

Topic: SHROOMS EVERYDAY — Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science. Watkin gives you a strong game plan based on the power of nutrition, lifestyle, and offers insights into the impact of stress on aging, gut and bone health, disease and inflammation. Fatima Zaidi, leadership strategist, Biotope Leadership Expert and two-time TEDx speaker. Live your best life TODAY! Zaidi will share advice on creating a thriving environment to lead a purposeful and fulfilling life, gain clarity on your identity, and make your dream more attainable.

Live your best life TODAY! Zaidi will share advice on creating a thriving environment to lead a purposeful and fulfilling life, gain clarity on your identity, and make your dream more attainable. Dr. Ryan Lewis, naturopathic physician. Pain Free Living Made Simple. Dr. Lewis will discuss natural approaches to reducing chronic pain and regaining your quality of life.

Pain Free Living Made Simple. Dr. Lewis will discuss natural approaches to reducing chronic pain and regaining your quality of life. Dr. Vanessa Forstbauer , naturopathic physician . Thriving Postpartum — Preparing Your Team. Learn about some key supporters that can be added to your postpartum team to help mothers thrive after the new baby arrives.

Thriving Postpartum — Preparing Your Team. Learn about some key supporters that can be added to your postpartum team to help mothers thrive after the new baby arrives. Kayzie Sutton, health and wellness coach. Be Burnout Proof! Work-life balance has changed in response to the pandemic; learn how to protect yourself and your family from burnout.

Be Burnout Proof! Work-life balance has changed in response to the pandemic; learn how to protect yourself and your family from burnout. Paul Henczel, author and international speaker. Change your story, change your life. Learn the steps Paul took from invisible to impactful using his map for ascending to your highest apex in life and business.

Change your story, change your life. Learn the steps Paul took from invisible to impactful using his map for ascending to your highest apex in life and business. Patricia Fantillo, herbalist. Science and Art of Tea Blending.

Science and Art of Tea Blending. Kimberley Thompson, certified L.E.A.N. Health Coach. Take Control of Your Food Supply: How Growing Your Own Chemical Free Produce Can Help Cut Food Costs.

Take Control of Your Food Supply: How Growing Your Own Chemical Free Produce Can Help Cut Food Costs. Taylor Hinton, health and lifestyle coach. Eat more, get toned and forget the meal plan too.

Eat more, get toned and forget the meal plan too. Mariana Reis, holistic nutrition coach. Learn how to prepare plant-based meals, substitute for animal products and how to add plant protein sources to your meals.

Learn how to prepare plant-based meals, substitute for animal products and how to add plant protein sources to your meals. Tanessa Shears, kinesiologist, certified sleep science coach. Tanessa will share the top three brain boosting sleep biohacks you’ll want to embrace so you can increase your energy and eliminate brain fog.

Tanessa will share the top three brain boosting sleep biohacks you’ll want to embrace so you can increase your energy and eliminate brain fog. Robert Wilson, president, Bridal Veil Mountain Resort. Join for an info session about BC’s next great all-season mountain resort, the project’s proposed design, recreational village, two sightseeing gondolas, economic and tourism benefits, and the many exciting, world-class activities it will offer in summer and winter!

Join for an info session about BC’s next great all-season mountain resort, the project’s proposed design, recreational village, two sightseeing gondolas, economic and tourism benefits, and the many exciting, world-class activities it will offer in summer and winter! Precision Pilates Studio, voted #1 pilates studio in Chilliwack. 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 28, a free, all levels session focussing on alignment, core engagement, and what to expect at a class!

Some of the inspiring presenters at the Fraser Valley Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2022. Clockwise from top left: Taylor Hinton, Kayzie Sutton, Kimberley Thompson, Dr. Ryan Lewis, Paul Henczel, Jason Watkin, Dr. Vanessa Forstbauer.

Advance tickets available now!

When you’re not taking in the expert speakers on the main stage, browse the many vendors at the expo. Browse racks of eco-friendly fashions, explore vegan, gluten free, and organic foods, and talk to anti-aging and fitness specialists. Find unique gifts for everyone on your list, and don’t forget to treat yourself to some wellness products too!

Save 30 per cent if you plan ahead and buy online! Advance tickets are $7, available online now, or admission is $10 at the door.

Learn more at fvwellnessexpo.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

