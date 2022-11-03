FortBite Reviews – Will Fort Bite Gum Support Work For You?

Are you aware that poor digestive health can take a toll on your teeth? The gastric acids sometimes find their way back to the mouth through the esophagus. The acid content that reaches the mouth causes tooth decay, inflamed gums, dental erosion, bad breath, and several other severe oral health issues.

FortBite is an advanced formula that sufficiently helps keep all oral health problems at bay. That said, if you have mouth conditions related to any of those mentioned above and have tried several oral care products–we have good news for you. That issue ends here! With FortBite, you no longer have or need to spend a fortune on dental procedures.

What is FortBite

Owing to its prevalence in the world today, healthcare professionals are now paying more attention to acid reflux and its impact. As of now, statistics show that over 20% of the American population constantly experiences gastroesophageal reflux. Also, it is a fact that what you eat is not the root cause of cavities, dental erosion, tooth decay, etc. These similar shocking discoveries and dedicated efforts at finding a solution to this problem culminated in the invention of FortBite.

FortBite’s proprietary formula of 11 powerful herbs helps stall the impact of acid reflux in the mouth. It shields the enamel that should naturally wear off once in contact with “acid.” Furthermore, FortBite aids the retention of the mouth’s alkalinity, which is necessary for oral health. Summarily, FortBite reduces your risk of teeth erosion and gum inflammation. Also, you can bid farewell to bad breath and many other oral conditions you may have.

Pros

100% natural composition

Produced in an FDA-Approved facility

Comes with educative materials

Not expensive

Easy to use

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not widely available

Not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women

FortBite Ingredients

Calcium carbonate

Bentonite clay

Kaolin clay

Ceylon cinnamon powder

Clove powder

Ginger powder

Lemon peel powder

Myrrh

Peppermint extract

Stevia

Xylitol

Benefits, Ingredients, and How They Work

Helps Remove Toxins

FortBite, with its lineup of beneficial natural ingredients, suppresses the activities of bacteria, fungi, and other toxins in the mouth.

Bentonite clay, ginger powder, and lemon peel, to name a few, are clinically-vetted remedies for toxin accumulation in the mouth. Lemon peel, for one, is a powerhouse of antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Similarly, according to several studies, bentonite clay is known for detoxifying and purifying the mouth.

In the same vein, ginger contains gingerol, an antibacterial that prevents the development of periodontal disease and other severe gum infections. Also, to corroborate these effects, Stevia is another potential cleansing and bacteria-preventive substance against oral diseases.

Reduces Enamel Demineralization

FortBite’s ability to remineralize tooth enamel is one feature that distinguishes it from regular fluoride toothpaste. Where the latter stops at washing off bacteria, FortBite takes it up a notch, addressing the root problem of tooth decay.

Natural clays like bentonite (one of FortBite’s ingredients) are generally rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, etc. Similarly, Ceylon cinnamon contains large amounts of polyphenols and other antimicrobial constituents that promote remineralization. Therefore, brushing teeth daily with this product sets the stage for several oral health advantages. Besides removing toxins in the mouth, it makes your teeth stronger, reduces hypersensitivity, and prevents caries.

Fights Inflammation and Infections

FortBite also makes for an ideal product to fight gum inflammation and infections. Poor oral hygiene leads to unhindered bacterial activities in the mouth. When bacteria come in contact with sugar or other ingested food, plaque begins to develop at the roots of the teeth. Especially if you don’t brush regularly, plaque starts to break down the teeth’ foundation, which then becomes susceptible to cavities and even infections like gingivitis.

Nonetheless, ingredients like bentonite, cinnamon, clove, ginger, and myrrh work against the eventuality of these. Asides from fighting inflammation, cinnamon and clove offer pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects. That said, if you have sore gums, toothache, etc., FortBite may be just the solution you need.

Prevents and Treats Cavities

Experts define cavities as holes that form in the teeth following constant exposure to acidic content and poor oral health. Tooth decay is the principal cause of cavities and stems from bacterial activities in the mouth.

Preventing and treating cavities is as simple as brushing your mouth every day. However, the presence of lemon peel extract in FortBite makes the processes seamless and quicker. A study reveals that lemon extract can remove gingival debris and significantly reduce the risk of cavities within a short time.

Xylitol heightens the mouth’s alkalinity and keeps it optimal. Moreover, xylitol attacks the energy source such that bacteria cannot thrive in the mouth. This, together with gingerol, also destroys the dental biofilm caused by bacteria. Saliva flow increases, thereby decreasing the number of bacteria and plaque and suppressing dental erosion, cavities, and inflammation.

Maintains Original Tooth Color and Expels Bad Breath

FortBite offers a more intense experience than regular toothpaste, and to crown it all up, it the manufacture claims you should expect lasting fresh breath and retains teeth color. Speaking of teeth color retention, kaolin clay naturally holds polishing and detoxifying properties that may even whiten the teeth. As a matter of fact, the substance has a rating of 98.48% on the cleaning efficiency index.

Kaolin clay also houses rich amounts of zinc, potassium, magnesium, and calcium that help remineralize the teeth. By extension, this keeps them stronger, prevents cavities, and eliminates even chronic bad breath. The peppermint extract in FortBite also drives out unpleasant odors. Studies also show that it contains antibacterial and antifungal properties. This, together with its fragrance, makes the possibility of bad breath pretty low.

Why Use FortBite?

An attractive smile is one of the most prominent details of your appearance. All it takes to blemish this is carelessness. You probably are already experiencing gastroesophageal reflux without even knowing it. The bad news is that constant exposure of your mouth to this mal activity can spell doom for your oral health. Apart from losing enamel you will never regain, your teeth may decay, discolor, get hypersensitive, and even fracture.

Paying no attention is like offering a blank cheque to germs that may cause severe infection in the long run. By then, you will need to pay heavily for dental procedures for issues that could have been prevented. FortBite is a veritable “prevention” that comes at a pocket-friendly price. Also, after several months of scientific research, this product is scientifically proven safe for consumption.

How To Use FortBite and Tips

Using FortBite requires no skills; it is as easy as using your regular toothpaste. Except that FortBite comes in powder form. Here’s how to use the product.

Pour a little FortBite powder on your palm

Wet your toothbrush and dip it in the powder on your palm

Brush your teeth for about two minutes

Spit out the foam and rinse your mouth with a lot of water

Straightforward! Now, here are a few tips to support and keep your teeth healthy.

Use a soft toothbrush

Do not swallow the foam; spit it out

Brush your teeth two times daily

Avoid mixing with regular toothpaste

Use daily for maximum result

Eat less spicy food and swish your mouth with water immediately after food

Stay away from highly-processed foods and carbonated drinks; stick with water

Quit smoking

Side Effects

FortBite poses no significant health risk to your health. So far, there have been no reported side effects from customers. Customer reviews are mainly positive, and users keep coming for more.

As of now, FortBite has sold over 170,000 copies and is still fast-selling. However, we strongly advise you to follow the usage procedure and frequency the manufacturer recommends and always make sure to check with your medical professional when starting any new diet or supplement, which we are not. You don’t have to use large quantities of the powder per time or brush more than twice daily.

If you currently have a medical condition, especially oral health-related, you should consult your doctor first. In addition to this, the producers specifically stress that pregnant or breastfeeding women contact a physician before using the product.

Wrapping Up: Where Can I Buy FortBite?

The producers operate a mono-channel sales point. In other words, you can only order the product from one source – getfortbite.com. While you may view this as a drawback owing to security concerns and inflexibility, it ensures quality and eliminates the possibility of buying a fake product. This way, the formula remains unadulterated, and you can enjoy refreshing and improved oral health.

Interestingly, your order comes with two free books when you purchase the product. One educates you on how to clean your teeth, while the other borders on how to improve your digestive health. Finally, you can enjoy free shipping on all orders and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

P.S: The website is secure, and all orders are processed through ClickBank’s infrastructure. ClickBank is one of the world’s most trusted internet retail channels.