Community becomes family at Chilliwack’s most welcoming senior living home

There are many spaces to connect with your neighbours at The Hawthorn, such as the warm and inviting front concierge area.

Feeling lonely is difficult at any time of the year, but that feeling can become particularly acute at Christmas time — especially for seniors. Many factors contribute to this feeling such as the loss of a partner, physical distance from busy grown-up children, or even sensory impairments that make it difficult to participate in daily life.

For seniors who have been independent for most of their lives, it can be impactful to no longer hold a driver’s licence, as they must now be dependent on others to get around. Many older adults feel that they are a burden, when in reality they’re simply facing the common challenges of old age. Cognitive challenges such as memory loss, or physical changes such as impaired hearing, only add to the sense of isolation.

READ MORE: New Chilliwack seniors’ building offers a new kind of retirement living—it’s not what you think

Caring community makes all the difference

One of the most important things to maintain for seniors is that sense of community, and that’s where the welcoming folks at Elim Village Garrison Crossing come in! The new Hawthorn building brings everything together, all in one place. There are so many opportunities to meet others with similar backgrounds and life experiences. “At Elim, neighbours care about neighbours and staff care about residents,” notes Marian Heemskerk, Elim Village’s Director of Community Life.

The Hawthorn is a place for people to come together as a community. Pictured are Hawthorn residents enjoying food and fellowship at the Chehalis Café & Lounge.

A retirement home like The Hawthorn at Elim Village Garrison Crossing is a win-win. You can have your own space, your own home, but without all the work and maintenance that an independent home requires. Your time is yours to enjoy your community, your friends, social opportunities, as well as the many on-site amenities that the new Hawthorn building offers.

READ MORE: Chilliwack retirement community offers peace of mind—so you can live your best life right now

Plan ahead to find your new home

Marian notes that, “Aging is part of life — it comes with challenges — if you see your mom or dad struggling, don’t avoid the conversation, put it on the table. It’s important to talk about it before there’s an incident — just like any important stage of life like marriage and children.”

Loneliness is just as bad for your health as obesity, lack of exercise, and smoking, and it decreases one’s quality of life. It’s therefore important to be part of a community, and Elim Village Garrison Crossing is a home in every sense of the word. Here you will find a community of caring neighbours and staff, meaning you have a home in the truest way.

If you’re looking for the right place to call home, contact the caring team at Elim Village and find out more! For more information, including floor plans, check out The Hawthorn here, call 604-769-0022 or email garrisoncrossing@elimvillage.com. Find them on Facebook here or stay up-to-date by subscribing to the mailing list here.

seniors housing