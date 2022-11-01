Cleanest Body Reviews – Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

A one-dimensional approach to weight loss has long been prevalent. The issue with this point of view is that the majority of individuals don’t get the outcomes they were looking for. Of course, a healthy diet and regular exercise are crucial, but other aspects of the body are just as significant. People need to start examining their bodies to see whether they are inflamed, whether their gut is active, and whether their immune systems are robust enough to fight off any intruders that would ruin one’s chances of transforming their lives for the better.

Regular firefighter Michael recently told his wife’s story in a presentation. The heartbreaking aspect of their story is how his wife got ill after drinking tap water. We believe that to describe her situation as sick is an understatement, and luckily for her, Michael never gave up. During his investigation and meeting with a cleanse specialist, he uncovered herbs that only the Mayans celebrated, allowing their community to succeed in the area of health. With this information in hand, Michael, and Dr. Aapo Maoz decided to make this remedy widely available. The purpose of this review is to introduce Cleanest Body.

What is Cleanest Body?

Cleanest Body is a tincture-based dietary supplement aimed at targeting the underlying cause of weight gain and excess fat accumulation. The creators, one being Michael Clark, assert that unhealthy microbes are to blame for bloating, stubborn fat, irregular food cravings, and fluctuating mood among other symptoms. Failure to clear the body of these particular toxins causes the gut to feel extremely distressed, not to mention the damage done to the overall gut flora. Therefore, it was natural for the creators to develop a solution that comprises a specific combination of plants and herbs to offer relief and continued wellness. Before devoting time to the ingredient’s list, our editorial team believes it is important to understand implemented strategies poised to give rise to healthy weight loss.

How does Cleanest Body function?

Cleanest Body works to eliminate parasites that people unknowingly consume through their drinking water. These parasites are extremely dangerous due to the release of enzymes linked to deterioration of the immune system and control of the liver. Having said that, Cleanest Body was designed with the following six steps in mind:

Step 1. Starving Out Parasites

It is possible to starve parasites out without starving people. As Michael mentioned, this is a crucial step to weaken parasites so they can’t do any more harm. In order to accomplish the latter, a particular herb has been hand-selected due to its historical applications for healing snake bites and scorpion stings. The herb is thought to be equally efficient against worms and parasites since it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. Furthermore, due to its appetite suppression properties, it has been suggested for weight loss purposes.

Step 2. Paralyzing Parasites to Prevent Risk to the Gut

Michael and his team turned to a crucial component of a Mayan remedy for parasite paralysis. He is specifically referring to a plant known as “Tree of Life,” which has since been connected to lowering blood pressure levels, improved diabetes symptoms, reduced risk of heart disease, and healthy wound healing. Fruits are produced by these trees whose seeds are thought to harm a parasite’s nerve system, which results in general paralysis. At this stage, another plant is also required because it performs the same function but on intestinal parasites.

Step 3. Flushing Out Mature Hosts

The third phase of Cleanest Body eliminates mature parasites from their source whereas the first two steps concentrate on eradicating young parasites. Since their influence is greater than that of younger parasites, these are the deadliest of all. Naturally, the creators chose an herb that is claimed to encourage the formation of nerve endings in the gastrointestinal system, resulting in greater mucus secretion, to eliminate and flush mature hosts right out. To put it another way, Michael argues that the environment in our gut will become slippery with this ingredient, making it impossible for the mature hosts to maintain their position. Yet another ingredient has been added to further thicken the gel-like mucus.

Step 4. Boosting Gut Health to Get Rid of Parasitic Eggs

After the mature hosts have been eliminated, the ingredients in Cleanest Body are designed to drain out any leftover eggs, ensuring that parasites have little chance of surviving. In order to entirely free the body from parasitic existence, Michael and his colleagues assert that they specifically chose ingredients with astringent properties or have a rich amount of omega-3 fatty acids.

Step 5. Converting Stomach Acid into the Ultimate Cleanser

As was already established, the fifth step entails providing the body with anti-parasitic ingredients, which also ensure a stimulated digestive system for producing the right amount of gastric acid. To reduce the risk of further exposure, a specific ingredient with the capacity to balance gastric acid has been included. Another ingredient that met the criteria for the Cleanest Body supplement is claimed to restore stomach lining, an essential element for digestion.

Step 6. Strengthening the Immune System

The final and most obvious phase is to protect the body, which requires the immune system to get ready. This is due to the fact that the innate immune system serves as the body’s first line of defense. Therefore, the immune system must be strong enough to prevail if parasites ever reappear.

As intriguing as it may be to read all of this, the only way to determine whether Michael and his team’s strategy is legitimate is to examine the Cleanest Body’s proprietary blend in more detail, so let’s get started!

What are the ingredients in the Cleanest Body?

The Cleanest Body proprietary blend contains ten key ingredients that, when combined, delivers 100mg per every 2ml-dropper. In particular, individuals can anticipate ingesting:

Fennel Seed Powder

Flowering fennel is a plant related to carrots. It is claimed to be rich in dietary fiber, potassium, folate, vitamins C and B6, and other nutrients. This supplement’s creators have focused only on the plant’s seeds, which are collected from the plant’s blossoms and dried. Traditionally, the herb’s potential health benefits include a reduction in parasite-induced gas and congestion as well as an increase in weight loss due to hunger suppression. In searching for more answers, we stumbled upon one source [1]that emphasized fennel’s high concentration of quercetin and kaempferol, two flavonoids with potent antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage. These seeds are also allegedly advised for parasite infections, indigestion, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Clove

Clove[2]is derived from an aromatic flower bud that grows on a Myrtaceae family tree. This ingredient, like fennel, is high in antioxidants as well as certain vitamins and minerals. Traditionally speaking, cloves may strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy digestion. Moreover, it is also well-known for its antibacterial properties, specifically its ability to destroy Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella, E. coli, Streptococcus, and Staphylococcus.

Gallic Acid

Gallic acid, an acid obtained from plants, is widely acclaimed for its antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Together, these factors allegedly reduce the likelihood of accumulating fat while pushing individuals toward the right path to weight loss [3]. In terms of science, a lot of the research done on gallic acid has been based on tests in test tubes. This, according to researchers, brings our understanding of its impact on the human body one step closer. Gallic acid, however, may result in a boosted immune system, which naturally implies the existence of a shield strong enough to defeat parasite-related infections [4].

Garlic Bulb

Garlic [5]is a spice with excellent cleansing properties. Its ability to boost a number of liver enzymes is worth mentioning, as they are required for digestion. That said, garlic is also known for its rich source of sulphur compounds and bioactive selenium, both of which are necessary for the detoxification processes. Because the anti-microbial properties of garlic are also thought to only have a short shelf life, the origin is crucial.

Marshmallow Powder

Marshmallow powder [7] is derived from a flowering plant that has been used in traditional medicine to treat coughs, skin irritations, and stomach issues. This ingredient is said to have a reasonable amount of polysaccharides, which might soothe an inflamed lining of the digestive tract. At first glance, this may not appear to be a big deal, but how effectively mucus functions affect how well food is broken down. Fortunately, marshmallow powder has a high antioxidant content, which might also help stop parasites from entering the body.

Oregano Leaf

Oregano [8], a member of the mint family, has been enriched with antioxidants including phenols, terpenes, and terpenoids. Together these facets could go as far as preventing the growth and spread of bacteria and stimulating optimal immune response. Furthermore, this ingredient may alleviate symptoms associated with diarrhea, discomfort, bloating, and tiredness. Regarding phenols, carvacrol is one prominent phenol found in oregano that has been shown to stop bacterial development. This seems sensical because of its antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial, or antiparasitic properties [9].

Peppermint

Peppermint is a hybrid herb described as a cross between water mint and spearmint. One animal study that compared the efficiency of peppermint essential oil on parasites to a prescription drug called albendazole found some interesting results. Researchers namely found that peppermint was more effective than the prescription drug at eliminating parasites [10].

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are the richest of all the ingredients found inside the Cleanest Body because it doesn’t contain just one potent antioxidant, but three main ones including vitamins A, C and E. It doesn’t just stop here, as this powder comprises phenols and flavonoids as well. When combined together, it should be clear that pumpkin seed powder could strengthen the immune system, which is a must for fighting free radicals [11].

Papaya Seeds

Papaya seeds [12], like pumpkin seeds, have comparable antioxidant content because these seeds contain the same three most potent types. The alpha-, beta-, and beta-cryptoxanthin found in papaya seeds are also well known. It is thought that these compounds will be useful in the fight against free radicals and the defense of immune cells. Because of their high fiber content, they are also an excellent candidate for weight loss. Taking everything into account, there is currently no scientific evidence of a direct relationship between papaya seeds and parasites.

Slippery Elm Bark Powder

Slippery elm bark [13] is an herbal supplement that may aid in the maintenance of a healthy mucus flow in the gastrointestinal tract. Additionally, as previously mentioned by Michael, its abundant mucilage supply has been praised for its capacity to absorb water and form a gel-like substance that coats the mucous membranes. This kind of coating is thought to be essential for reducing inflammation and pain temporarily. Although there is limited research on slippery elm, data from small or old trials have shown that it can reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and acid reflux.

Sweet Wormwood Powder

Sweet wormwood [14], often known as annual wormwood, is a plant that is indigenous to Asia. Its most well-known chemical, beta-thujone, has been shown to have some degree of anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving qualities. Furthermore, due to thujone’s purported anti-parasitic properties, it has traditionally been used to treat intestinal worms. Since there are only animal and test-tube studies available, the aforesaid result is said to be primarily anecdotal, much like in the case of most herbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What attributes does Cleanest Body possess?

Cleanest Body has been produced in the United States in a facility that is GMP-certified and FDA-registered under stringent, sterile circumstances, as is the case with all supplements made in this country. It is made entirely of organic, GMO-free ingredients. Its distribution, which is provided as a tincture, may be an intriguing attribute in this instance. It also goes without saying that such a diversified blend of herbs is unlikely to be found elsewhere.

How safe is Cleanest Body?

We don’t anticipate that taking Cleanest Body will cause any problems because the concentration per dropper is so low. However, as no two people have exactly the same medical histories, it could be worthwhile to speak with a healthcare provider first.

What is the best way to take Cleanest Body?

A dropper that comes with the bottle must be filled once per day and added to a glass of orange juice, tea, plain water, or any other beverage base as deemed appropriate. Michael contends that the liquid delivery method of this formula gives it a better chance of being quickly absorbed by the gut, aiding in the elimination of parasites.

Will combining Cleanest Body with prescription drugs result in any negative side effects?

Unfortunately, there is no simple answer to this. Despite the fact that all of the ingredients in Cleanest Body are natural, drug interactions might still occur. Once again, a healthcare provider should be contacted with this query. Although Michael and his colleagues stress that they have not yet received any adverse effect complaints as of the time of writing, it is best to be safe than sorry.

What alleged advantages does taking Cleanest Body offer?

If Cleanest Body is successful in ridding the body of parasites, people may experience healthy weight loss, a complete gut cleanse, and a better digestive system.

How long should Cleanest Body be kept going?

Michael suggests taking Cleanest Body for 3 to 6 months, as the process of eradicating parasites and creating a potent environment where such invaders cannot survive will take time. The included nutrients must be fully accepted by the body, which is a process because the large percentage of them are likely to be unfamiliar to it.

How soon can I expect to get shipments of Cleanest Body?

Cleanest Body shipments within the United States typically take between 5 and 7 business days to arrive. It could take up to 15 business days elsewhere in the world. Keep in mind that all shipment tracking information will be available up to 60 hours after an order has been placed.

Is there a money-back guarantee in place for Cleanest Body?

Yes, Cleanest Body comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If this formula is found to be useless, particularly in terms of parasite elimination, weight loss, gut cleansing, and overall digestive function, customer service must be approached to request a full refund. At the moment, it’s unclear whether Michael’s team will accept used bottles, so this is something to check with them as well. For more information on the terms and conditions, please contact:

Email: contact@cleanestbody-product.com.

contact@cleanestbody-product.com. Business Mailing Address: 1140 S Highbrook Street, Suite 4, Akron, OH 44301, U.S.

How much is the Cleanest Body?

A month’s worth of Cleanest Body has been packed into each 60ml container. That said, to encourage at most 60 days of use, Michael and his team have finalized the following pricings:

1 Cleanest Body bottle : $69 each

: $69 each 3 Cleanest Body bottles : $59 each

: $59 each 6 Cleanest Body bottles: $49 each

Michael, who was ignorant of the idea of parasites, now realizes that his wife would not have gone through a traumatic experience if he had had such education earlier. To reciprocate, customers who buy three or six bottles of Cleanest Body at once will also get an opportunity to read through two incentives. An outline of each is given below:

Educational Resource #1. Secrets of a Mayan Shaman

In less than 30 days, the body can be completely renewed with the help of the healing herbs covered in the first educational resource called the Secrets of a Mayan Shaman. For instance, users will learn about the three prehistoric morning rituals practiced by the Mayans that helped to slow down the aging process. Additionally, tips and tricks on how to activate different pressures for accelerated energy will be revealed along the way.

Educational Resource #2. The 8 Government Screw-Ups

The second educational resource, which focuses on American healthcare and the eight most typical governmental errors, will comfort those who seek complete ingredient transparency. Have you ever heard that it’s terrible for you to walk barefoot on grass or that one essential oil is unhealthy for your gut? Surprisingly, this resource also provides information on items that are still in use in the US but have been outlawed in Europe.

The Story of Michael Clark

Michael, a regular firefighter from Houston, Texas, allegedly had to put up a courageous fight to save his wife. Like many others, he first failed to comprehend or try to comprehend the harmful effects of parasites, particularly the assertion that they are primarily present in tap water. However, he realized he had to act after seeing his wife struggle from it. While regular detoxes are one method of treatment, according to his research, they do not address the fundamental causes of parasites, therefore the results would be temporary. He eventually came into contact with Dr. Aapo Maoz, a cleanse expert who specializes in employing the holistic natural treatments developed by his Mayan ancestors. After disclosing his intentions to Dr. Aapo Maoz, the two created Cleanest Body.

Final Thoughts

Essentially, Cleanest Body comprises a special mixture of 10 plants and herbs that are intended to cleanse the gut, improve digestion, and aid in weight loss. However, the process is more complex than its output alone. The ingredients were supposedly chosen by Michael and Dr. Aapo Maoz based on their capacity to weaken both young and mature parasites and guarantee that any leftover eggs are destroyed to stop further reproduction. After the primary culprits have been eliminated, Cleanest Body is said to start the healing process, which mostly entails enhancing the immune and gut functions.

Even though this strategy sounds intriguing, the research on the ingredients of the Cleanest Body isn’t as thorough as we would have expected. This is not to argue that the supplement is ineffective; rather, the strength of the scientific evidence varies depending on the type of ingredient. Most of Michael and Dr. Maoz’s research has focused on antioxidants that have the ability to enhance the immune system or eliminate parasites. People will need to choose now whether they strongly support traditional applications or science, as the former appears to be leading with only a little help from the latter. But this was somewhat expected given that the scientific community’s interest in natural herbs has only just begun.

It’s also important to note that neither Michael’s nor Dr. Aapo Maoz’s credentials could be verified by our editorial team. Therefore, before moving further, people may want to speak with the customer support team. In the meantime, more on Michael’s story can be found by clicking here! >>>