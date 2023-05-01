Chilliwack’s new Mexican restaurant serves so much more than a Good Taco!

Good Taco is Chilliwack’s new Mexican restaurant in town – your chance to feast on authentic, delicious Mexican food at its best, but it also offers SO much more.

After all, Good Taco was created with a heart to change the world – one taco, burrito, quesadilla and salad at a time!

In addition to giving back to impoverished children at Casa de Luz Children’s Centre in Mexico, 100 per cent of all profit from Good Taco Sardis/Chilliwack goes directly to the Adult & Teen Challenge Society of B.C.’s Chilliwack Men’s Centre located in Yarrow, which specializes in addiction recovery and restoration.

Community-based solutions

In 2022, more than 2,200 people died from toxic drugs in British Columbia. More than 11,000 British Columbians have died due to toxic illicit drugs since the Public Health Crisis was declared in April 2016.

The Adult & Teen Challenge Society’s roots reach back to Teen Challenge, which began 65 years ago, originally reaching out to youth in gangs and addiction. Today, the one-year program has grown to more than 1,400 centres in 131 countries – giving it the largest recovery footprint on addiction in the world.

It also offers non-residential support groups, Community Care offices, and is a springboard to men and women learning how to do life over again, in healthy, meaningful and productive ways.

The Chilliwack Men’s Centre residents come to the faith-based program to heal emotionally, physically, mentally and spiritually. The program allows them to receive healing equipping them for hope-filled futures.

Here in Chilliwack, the Adult & Teen Challenge BC owns the Good Taco franchise at #111 – 5225 Vedder Rd. (at Garrison Marketplace just past Keith Wilson on the way to Cultus) as part of its Work Experience Program. Safe work experience is vital to the restoration of the men, many of whom have lost everything to addiction – marriages, children, education, careers and their dreams.

Good Taco embodies true business excellence and genuine care for people. Its authentic Mexican food is made with a passion to provide a purpose-filled culinary experience.

The real flavour of this local Mexican franchise is hard to miss – hope and transformed lives are cooked into its recipe for success.

Come meet the men whose lives are being changed by this community-empowering venture. Everyone needs a place to heal, to become whole, to realize their full potential, and Good Taco is that place!

Make it your choice too for a great meal or catered event. Or order online at GoodTaco.ca, email sardis@goodtaco.ca or call 602 847-7743.

For more information about Adult & Teen Challenge BC, visit www.hopewithinreach.ca or call 1.888.575.3930

Photo credit - Good Taco

fast foodFoodFood & DiningLocal Business