Chilliwack locksmith celebrates 75 years in business + shares secret to success

Valley Cycle Locksmiths in Chilliwack is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year! As a way of extending a heartfelt thank you all round, this third-generation business is planning celebration sales throughout the month of September.

No matter how you count it, three-quarters of a century is a long time to do anything—and it’s an especially long time to run a family business. Valley Cycle Locksmiths in Chilliwack is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. Grandson of founder Charlie Smith, and current owner, Shawn Carter knows that their on-going success comes down to just a few simple things.

As a business that started when old-fashioned customer service was the norm, Valley Cycle Locksmiths’ team knows that those values still count today. The Carter family has always worked on the principle of helping folks—and that’s something that transcends time—no matter how the nature of business has changed. Shawn Carter notes that, “We have stuck to our values of investing in our community, helping people and providing cost-effective products and services that meet our customers’ needs.”

Rolling with the times

Keeping up with market trends has been essential to the continued success of Valley Cycle Locksmiths. As the name implies, Shawn’s grandfather started with bicycles in 1947, and from that, there seemed to be a natural progression to cutting keys, and of course, locks. Mechanical aptitude can be applied in many ways, and the bicycle business progressed into something else again for Shawn’s grandfather—Locksmithing.

Shawn’s great uncle worked for Chubb and he taught Charlie the skills of the trade. Shawn says that, “For decades, we sold all manner of sporting goods, and along the way we became one of the largest bike dealers in BC! We ran a pool hall and even dealt in used office furniture but, as the need for security services grew, the side businesses faded away to make room for more security products.”

No matter what your security needs, you can find it here

Yes, they still open safes, but there’s so much more to the business than that. Valley Cycle Locksmiths may not have much to do with bikes any more, unless you need a good lock, but they do handle all kinds of residential, commercial and automobile security—and that still includes safes!

The industry has changed over the years but people still want to keep their possessions secure. Smart locks and keys have become the norm, but for Valley Cycle Locksmiths, the principles of business remain the same. They provide great service and cost-effective products and solutions. If you’ve lost your keys (and who hasn’t done this at least once) or jammed the door on your safe, Shawn and his team are happy to help.

Community service

Shawn and his staff continue to give back to the community. As Dogwood Monarch Lion Club members, Valley Cycle Locksmiths has become a go-to for Lions Online Bingo Cards and Accessories.

A heartfelt thank you to Chilliwack

The final part of their success comes down to their great clients. Over 75 years, the Smith/Carter family has learned a thing or two, and one thing they could never do without is the support of the great folks in Chilliwack who have let Valley Cycle Locksmiths secure what matters most. With that in mind, they want to invite you to help them celebrate this milestone! As a way of extending a heartfelt thank you all round, this third-generation business is planning celebration sales throughout the month of September.

To find out more about Valley Cycle Locksmiths and all that they offer, check out the website here or find them on Facebook. Give them a call at 604-795-9330 or contact them by email at vclocksmiths@shaw.ca. Drop by in person at 46275 Yale Rd. E, Chilliwack BC. They are open Monday to Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and after hours service is available.

chilliwackLocal Business