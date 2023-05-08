Chilliwack Cultural Centre invites community to Explore the Arts

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of its Explore the Arts Patron Program, a series of memberships that offer numerous benefits: from savings on tickets, invitations to special events, discounts on art classes, and much more!

With five unique programs to join, lovers of the arts can join the program that suits their life. From free to paid programs, there’s an option for everyone!

The Patron Program consists of five fantastic options: Explore the Arts Discovery, Explore the Arts Red, U28, Bandit’s Club, and Joy Years.

Explore the Arts Discovery is available to everyone and signup is free! The benefits to this program include discounts on ticket prices for select shows and art classes.

For those passionate about the arts, and who want to take advantage of everything The Centre has to offer, Explore the Arts Red is the perfect way to get involved. For an annual fee of $25, patrons will save on ticket prices to society shows, receive discounts on art classes and invitations to member-only events.

Students and young adults aged 16 to 28 are invited to the free U28 program. With the goal of making the arts accessible to everyone, U28 members will be able to enjoy $15 ticket pricing on select Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society Shows, and further discounts on ticket prices and art classes.

Free for kids ages 15 and under, Bandit’s Club offers discounts on a variety of Chilliwack Cultural Centre programs and classes children will enjoy.

Free for kids ages 15 and under, Bandit’s Club is the perfect way to receive discounts on a variety of programs and classes your children will enjoy. Benefits of the Bandit’s Club include discounts on ticket prices for select shows and art classes.

The Joy Years programs celebrate those who have shown their support and passion for the arts over the years. Free for those ages 55 and above, the benefits of the Joy Years program include savings on ticket prices to select shows and discounts on art classes.

All Partner Programs include early bird prices, priority booking on select shows, invitations to special workshops and events, future partner promotions and a special ticket guarantee. The ticket guarantee is a promise that if a Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society show does not meet your expectations, they’ll provide you tickets to another society show of your choice. This guarantee is only available to use once per season, but is the perfect excuse to take a risk and explore the arts in a way you haven’t before!

Join the Explore the Arts Patron Program today – learn more at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca!

Arts and Entertainment