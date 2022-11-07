Chilliwack Community Arts Council starts the season off right with the return of the Christmas Craft Market!

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Chilliwack Community Arts Council is excited to announce the return of the annual Christmas Craft Market! After a two-year hiatus, 2022 marks the much-anticipated return of the beloved community event!

Celebrating its 47th anniversary Nov. 18 to 20, market-goers can look forward to seeing many familiar faces as well as exciting new vendors at this year’s Christmas Craft Market. With more than 200 vendors, live entertainment and a wide variety of local food options, the Chilliwack Arts Council is welcoming the holidays with a bang!

“We had to cancel last year because of the severe flooding all across the Lower Mainland. The vendors were devastated. The Christmas Craft Market is a vital part of fundraising for the Arts Council and a crucial sales opportunity for our local artists – often the last opportunity they have to sell their art and crafts before the holidays,” says Siobhan D’Souza, of the Chilliwack Arts Council.

While last year’s flooding was a devastating blow to many small communities in the Fraser Valley, it did lead to the creation of a permanent storefront for the Chilliwack Arts Council: Dragonfly Arts and Crafts.

“The Chilliwack Arts Council created Dragonfly Arts and Crafts to provide artisans with a permanent location at Cottonwood Centre to sell their beautiful, handcrafted pieces year-round!” D’Souza says. “But we know that artists, vendors and the community as a whole are so excited to see the Christmas Craft Market return!”

Plan your visit

Holiday shoppers can visit the Christmas Craft Market at Chilliwack Heritage Park (44140 Luckakuck Way):

Nov. 18 from noon to 8 p.m.

Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, with children younger than 10 admitted free.

“The Christmas Craft Market is our main fundraising event for the year, and the funds support other Chilliwack Art Council events, such as the Chilliwack Mural Festival and the Vedder River Art Walk,” D’Souza says.

It’s the perfect way to ease into the holiday season and support Chilliwack’s amazing local art scene. And if you’re a local artisan looking to showcase your art, Dragonfly Arts and Crafts is always looking to welcome new local artists to their growing community! Find more details on their website here or pop by the store at Cottonwood Centre!

Arts and culture