4 things to do at the Black Press Abbotsford Hiring + Education Expo

Check out the Abbotsford Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendance to the Abbotsford Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo on June 8 is open to the public and FREE. BP Events photo

Attendance to the Abbotsford Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo on June 8 is open to the public and FREE. BP Events photo

There has never been a more promising time to find your dream job.

Employment is at a record high in B.C. yet employers are struggling to fill vacant positions, many of which require post-secondary education or training. Employers in the Fraser Valley are looking for ways to connect with the community to find exciting candidates.

Black Press, Western Canada’s largest media giant, is proud to help make this connection.

The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo, hosted by Black Press Media, is coming to the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8.

This expo brings together top companies and institutions in the Fraser Valley to present what they have to offer you – all under one roof.

Here are 4 things you can do at the expo to make the most of your time:

1. Perfect your elevator pitch: An elevator pitch is a short and sweet description about yourself, what you offer, and your career goals. The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is the perfect place to show off! Sometimes a great first impression is all you need to get your foot in the door.

2. Find your ideal career path: With unemployment rates at a historic low in B.C., there are countless job options to choose from. This expo gives you the opportunity to find the path that aligns with your career goals the most. Use this event as an opportunity to find out more about your dream career and the skills needed to get started.

Career Fair

3. Network with professionals: The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo will feature live recruiters and professionals from a wide range of institutions in the Fraser Valley. These institutions include the City of Abbotsford, Communitas Supportive Care Society, Vancouver Career College, Prins Greenhouses, and many more. Connect with these professionals in person to get an advantage over all the faceless resumés out there!

4. Follow up: After attending the expo, be sure to follow up with the representatives you met. Staying in touch with industry professionals is important and a personalized message of thanks goes a long way.

With so many possibilities ahead of you, this event is not to be missed.

Most of all, attendance to the Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is open to the public and FREE! The expo will be held at the Clarion Hotel at 36035 North Parallel Rd., Abbotsford.

Mark your calendars for June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See you there, and don’t forget to bring your resume!

To find out more, visit events.blackpress.ca/abbotsford-2023/ or contact events@blackpress.ca.

Career Fair

Jobs and Careers

Most Read

Previous story
Chilliwack Cultural Centre invites community to Explore the Arts

Just Posted

RCMP file photo (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Collision involving motorbike causes delays on Coquihalla

A vacant house on Reece Avenue in Chilliwack went up in flames for the second time in less than seven months. (Mark Smith)
UPDATE: Chilliwack Fire Department tackles several early-morning blazes throughout downtown core

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

Stephanie Struys of Mt. Cheam Pony Club takes part in the Island 22 Derby Daze event on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Equestrian event in Chilliwack draws riders from throughout Fraser Valley