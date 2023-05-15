4 things to do at the Black Press Abbotsford Hiring + Education Expo

Attendance to the Abbotsford Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo on June 8 is open to the public and FREE. BP Events photo

Check out the Abbotsford Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There has never been a more promising time to find your dream job.

Employment is at a record high in B.C. yet employers are struggling to fill vacant positions, many of which require post-secondary education or training. Employers in the Fraser Valley are looking for ways to connect with the community to find exciting candidates.

Black Press, Western Canada’s largest media giant, is proud to help make this connection.

The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo, hosted by Black Press Media, is coming to the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 8.

This expo brings together top companies and institutions in the Fraser Valley to present what they have to offer you – all under one roof.

Here are 4 things you can do at the expo to make the most of your time:

1. Perfect your elevator pitch: An elevator pitch is a short and sweet description about yourself, what you offer, and your career goals. The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is the perfect place to show off! Sometimes a great first impression is all you need to get your foot in the door.

2. Find your ideal career path: With unemployment rates at a historic low in B.C., there are countless job options to choose from. This expo gives you the opportunity to find the path that aligns with your career goals the most. Use this event as an opportunity to find out more about your dream career and the skills needed to get started.

3. Network with professionals: The Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo will feature live recruiters and professionals from a wide range of institutions in the Fraser Valley. These institutions include the City of Abbotsford, Communitas Supportive Care Society, Vancouver Career College, Prins Greenhouses, and many more. Connect with these professionals in person to get an advantage over all the faceless resumés out there!

4. Follow up: After attending the expo, be sure to follow up with the representatives you met. Staying in touch with industry professionals is important and a personalized message of thanks goes a long way.

With so many possibilities ahead of you, this event is not to be missed.

Most of all, attendance to the Abbotsford Hiring & Post-Secondary Education Expo is open to the public and FREE! The expo will be held at the Clarion Hotel at 36035 North Parallel Rd., Abbotsford.

Mark your calendars for June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See you there, and don’t forget to bring your resume!

To find out more, visit events.blackpress.ca/abbotsford-2023/ or contact events@blackpress.ca.

