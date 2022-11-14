3 Ways this Chilliwack developer is building community

For those dreaming of homeownership, Cedarbrook’s knowledgable real estate professionals have negotiated an exclusive opportunity: a three-year fixed mortgage rate with CIBC Mobile Mortgage Advisor Perry Sherstobetoff starting at 3.99 per cent for Cedarbrook Trail Homes

The number one goal for the developers of Cedarbrook in Chilliwack is to create a vibrant community. And what makes a vibrant community, more than anything else? People.

Yes, Chilliwack-based developer Westbow is also using urban planning strategies and the latest market research to encourage that vibrancy (think walkable neighbourhoods, micro parks for meet-ups, core services in an easily accessible commercial village, and riverside trails for after-work dog walks). But without people, the community can’t come to life.

“We understand that it’s a scary time to be entering the market, so we continue to work on creative ways to help a variety of people make their home here. That’s what brings this place to life,” says Jonny Rees, Marketing Coordinator for Westbow.

Parkstone is the first set of purpose built rentals in Cedarbrook, centrally located next to the park and The Village, Cedarbrook’s commercial hub. The stack flats offer 2 beds and 2 baths, perfect for families or room mates and are managed by ProKey Living, Westbow’s property management company.

As interest rates and real estate needs continue to fluctuate, Westbow continues to adapt. Lane Homes and Row Homes brought in many families during earlier phases of the project (homes sold out in just a few weeks), and now Westbow has identified a significant need for rental housing.

“One of our values at Westbow is that everyone in the community has a home, no matter what stage of life they are in,” Rees says. “For us, it’s about building a community, and building homes where people feel excited to own, rent or work. Cedarbrook is a home for everyone,” Rees says.

Many small businesses are excited to make their home at The Village at Cedarbrook, the heart of the community and its commercial hub. Construction has already begun, business owners will be setting up shop in the months ahead. Parkstone apartments are now renting in The Village, offering thoughtful, functional layouts that are perfect for roommates or small families starting out.

Rent a Parkstone apartment at Cedarbrook, and this could be your new kitchen!

For those dreaming of homeownership, Cedarbrook’s knowledgable real estate professionals have negotiated an exclusive opportunity: a three-year fixed mortgage rate with CIBC Mobile Mortgage Advisor Perry Sherstobetoff starting at 3.99 per cent for Cedarbrook Trail Homes — an incredible opportunity, especially with the recent increases to Bank of Canada interest rates.

Committed to community, from Day 1

Community building isn’t just architectural planning and interest rates — it’s also about getting to know your neighbours and celebrating together! In that spirit, Rees and a few other Westbow staff rolled up their sleeves to help Cedarbrook celebrate Halloween in style.

The Westbow team hand-delivered 80 pumpkins to Cedarbrook’s current residents, picked up from a local Chilliwack farm. Not only did the festive decorations brighten up the streetscape, they also spawned a little healthy competition and community building.

“We actually had some visitors from outside of Cedarbrook who came to our neighbourhood to do their trick-or-treating. That’s a testament to the family-friendly, walkable community we’re building here. And I can’t wait to see how our holiday celebrations continue to grow in the years ahead.”

To learn more about living at Cedarbrook, visit the Discovery Centre open Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays) at 8936 Schweyey Rd., Chilliwack, or reach out by phone at 604.793.8578, email info@liveatcedarbrook.ca or visit liveatcedarbrook.ca. To secure the exclusive Trail Home interest rate, contact Perry Sherstobetoff at perry.sherstobetoff@cibc.com or 604-316-1030.

