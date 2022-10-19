There is a winning Lotto Max ticket in the Mission-Kent area worth $1 million. The winning numbers were called on Tuesday (Oct. 18). (File Photo)

Winner Wanted: Million-dollar Lotto Max winner is somewhere in Mission, Kent

The winning ticket is worth $1 million

Check your tickets. There’s a winner among us.

According to results from the Tuesday (Oct. 18) Max Millions draw, there is a winner of $1 million in the Mission-Kent area.

The winning numbers of the local ticket at 10, 13, 28, 32, 43, 47 and 48.

There are two other Max Million winners in B.C., locate din Vancouver and the Cowichan Valley.

The last time there was a winner in Agassiz was back in 2020, when Robert Walters and Lois Gueret didn’t know they had a scratch ticket worth $500,000 for more than a week. Earlier the same year, Dale ZInko purchased his ticket at the Elks Lodge in Agassiz and won $25,000 playing Keno.

The odds of winning the main jackpot in the Lotto Max Main Draw per $5 play is 1 in 33,294,800.

