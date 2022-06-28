Water rages just under Trout Creek Bridge along Rockwell Drive during last year’s floods. (File Photo)

Vehicle weight limits in place on Rockwell Drive in Kent

The limits protect the roadway in high water, flood threats

Due to high water levels, traffic along Rockwell Drive will be limited from Monday, June 27 to July 8.

B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has placed a 5,000 kilogram limit for vehicles. Lighter passenger vehicles, small delivery vans and emergency vehicles are not restricted at this time unless high water and flood levels become a threat.

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory that remains in effect for the Fraser River from Quesnel downstream, including the Fraser Valley from Hope to the ocean. Wet weather in the Interior combined with high snowmelt rates triggered the advisory for the river and its tributaries. Flow is expected to be high, making the Fraser River vulnerable to extreme weather events for the immediate future.

The District of Kent indicated that while freshet in the Fraser River was not expected to cause widespread flooding issues, the Harrison River may pass last year’s peak.

District officials advise residents to stay away from riverbanks, dikes and other fast-flowing bodies of water at this time.

