Vehicle reportedly involved in hit-and-run burned in Agassiz parking lot

Residents heard screeching tires, bang

Agassiz residents woke to a big bang and smoke early Thursday morning while a vehicle burned in an Agassiz parking lot.

The Agassiz RCMP responded to the 7300 block of Morrow Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2). Spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent told The Observer officers were responding to reports of a parked vehicle that had been struck by another vehicle that left the scene.

About 20 minutes later, the RCMP and Agassiz Fire Department were notified of a vehicle on fire at the 1800 block of Highway 9.

“Investigation has since revealed that the burning vehicle was related to the initial collision on Morrow Road,” Sargent said.

The vehicle – which appeared to be an SUV or a van – was at least partially engulfed in flames that shot high into the air. The fire appears to have started in the engine area.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing screeching tired followed by a bang with firefighters attending the scene a few minutes later.

There were no reported injuries. The matter remains under investigation as does the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Pop-up banner image