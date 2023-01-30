(File Photo)

UPDATE: 1 injured in rollover crash near Harrison Mills

Motorists advised to use caution near Mount Woodside

Emergency personnel attended the scene of a rollover crash on the Lougheed Highway on Monday (Jan. 30) morning.

Agassiz Fire Chief Gerald Basten told The Observer that a single vehicle traveling westbound in the Mount Woodside area rolled onto its side. The vehicle’s lone occupant was taken to hospital for observation and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews cleared the scene within about an hour.

With its steep angles and sharp curves, Mount Woodside tends to be the site of many vehicle incidents in the area. Motorists should use extra caution when navigating that portion of Highway 7.

Agassiz

