TRAFFIC: Travel advisory issued for Highway 9 in Agassiz

Snow is anticipated to turn into freezing rain

Highway 9 north of Rosedale is being snowed over as snow will turn to freezing rain on Friday, Dec. 23. (Screenshot/DriveBC)

Drive B.C. has issued a travel advisory for Highway 9 heading through Agassiz-Harrison.

The travel advisory is in effect for the highway between Bunker Road and Hot Springs Road. Heavy snowfall is in the forecast with the possibility of turning to freezing rain. Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate over the course of the day. Drive B.C. asks residents to consider changing travel plans and to prepare for road closures on short notice.

All non-essential travel is not recommended at this time.

