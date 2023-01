A vehicle incident in the Popkum area has snarled traffic along Highway 1 on Tuesday afternoon. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

Emergency personnel are in the area, Drive B.C. states

Drive B.C. reports an eastbound vehicle incident near Bridal Falls.

Google Maps indicates significant slowdowns on both sides of Highway 1 in the Popkum area between Annis Road and west of the Highway 1 and 9 intersection.

Road conditions are wet due to mild but consistently rainy weather.

Stay connected to The Observer for more.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic