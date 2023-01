Motorists advised to use caution near Mount Woodside

Emergency personnel are attending the scene of a rollover crash on the Lougheed Highway on Monday (Jan. 30) morning.

The Agassiz Fire Department has been called to the scene of the incident, which is reportedly in the Mount Woodside area near Harrison Mills.

There is no word on possible injuries yet.

More to come.

