The Doobie Brothers coming to Abbotsford on Oct. 28

The Doobie Brothers are making a stop in Abbotsford on Oct. 28 as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have released 14 studio albums since forming in California in 1970.
They have sold more than 48 million albums worldwide and most recently released the album Liberte in 2021.
The band has also won four Grammy awards and this will be their first tour in more than 25 years.
The touring lineup consists of:
- Patrick Simmons – Guitars/Vocals
- Tom Johnston – Guitars/Vocals
- John McFee – Guitars, Pedal Steel, Dobro, Fiddle, Vocals
- Bill Payne – Keyboards
- Marc Russo – Saxophone
- Ed Toth – Drums
- John Cowan – Bass/Vocals
The Doobie Brothers have nine other stops scheduled for Canada including Kelowna (Oct. 27), Calgary (Oct. 25), Edmonton (Oct. 24), Winnipeg (Oct. 22), St. Catharines (Oct. 19), Oshawa (Oct. 17), Ottawa (Oct. 16), Moncton (Oct. 14) and Halifax (Oct. 13).
They will also be touring the United States starting in June. General public tickets go on sale starting on March 17 at 10 a.m.