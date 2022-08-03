As of press time, Rockwell Drive is down to single-lane, alternating traffic up near Sasquatch Provincial Park and Green Point. (Screenshot/Google Earth)

Road crews fixing ‘sinkhole’ on District of Kent’s Rockwell Drive

The gap formed this past weekend near Green Point

Tread lightly on Rockwell Drive.

A portion of Rockwell Drive near the Green Point Day Use Area north of Harrison Hot Springs recently collapsed in what locals described as a “sinkhole” during this past weekend.

As of press time, the road remains under repair, according to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent. Motorists can get through via single-lane alternating traffic while flaggers and work crews are on the scene.

Rockwell Drive has undergone significant damage in the past few years, most recently during the atmospheric flooding on the fall of 2021 and outright destruction due to floods and mudslides brought on during the early months of 2020.

