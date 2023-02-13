Québecois quintet Rosier will play Harrison’s Memorial Hall (290 Esplanade Avenue) on Saturday, Feb. 25. The performance is part of Harrison Festival Society’s “Tunes About Town” series. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)

Quebec meets Harrison in upcoming Tunes About Town concert

Harrison Hot Springs concert-goers are in for an East Coast treat in the next installment of the Tunes about Town series.

After a six-year abscence, Québecois quintet Rosier is set to take the Memorial Hall stage on Saturday, Feb. 25. This indie group consists of Sarah Marchand (vocals, piano), Béatrix Méthé (vocals, fiddle, synth), Éléonore Pitre (guitar, vocals), Marie Savoie-Levac (bass, vocals) and Colin Savoie-Levac (guitar, lap steel, foot percussion, banjo, vocals).

Rosier last performed in Harrison during the 2017 Festival of the Arts, when it went by the name Poules a Colin. That year also featured performances from Cape Breton band Coig, indie folk rockers Hillsburn and funk/soul group Coco Jafro.

Rosier’s music blends traditional Québecois songs passed down from generation to generation with a contemporary, folk twist that Harrison-area audiences have loved for years.

As with all Tunes about Town concerts, performance is free to the public, thanks to funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage as part of the Harrison Festival Society’s Tunes about Town series. The one-time grant was indented to support local businesses and artists as part of continuing recovery efforts due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances last fall included Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres at The Broken Whisk (7205 Pioneer Avenue) and the Harrison Corner Café (310 Hot Springs Road) and the Kyler Pierce Trio at Muddy Waters Café (328 Esplanade Avenue).

Tickets can be reserved online now at harrisonfestival.com or by calling the Festival Society’s office at 604-796-3664. Walk-ups may be admitted depending on available space.

