The Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival is receiving $13,000 in provincial funding as part of a wider investment in festivals, events and tourism recovery. (File Photo)

Province grants more than $200,000 to Chlliwack, Agassiz-Harrison events

Agassiz Fall Fair, Chilliwack Mural festival part of latest funding announcement

From Cultus Lake to Harrison Hot Springs, 17 events are receiving more than $245,000 in funding from the province.

In an announcement released on Tuesday, April 11, Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announced the funding to help local fairs, festivals and other events in 2023 and 2024.

“Local community events across Chilliwack and Kent bring people to the Fraser Valley and give those of us who live here a great reason to get together and celebrate,” Paddon stated. “People across the province and the world are facing challenges right now, and it’s important that we support those who facilitate connection and joy in our communities.”

RELATED: Chilliwack Fair celebrated its 150th anniversary in August 2022 with record-breaking crowds: report

RELATED: Agassiz Fall Fair, Corn Festival lands on a theme

Local events receiving funding include the Chilliwack Mural Festival ($11,800) and the Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival ($13,000).

The $245,000 invested in local events is part of a larger $30 million in one-time grants the province pledged toward the recovery of the tourism and arts industries.

“Fairs, festivals and events are still recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and organizers have worked hard to continue to bring our favourite community events to life,” Coulter stated. “Our government knows that these events are important for tourism and business, but also as a way for people to have a little fun and experience the art, culture, or food that places like Chilliwack have to offer.”

