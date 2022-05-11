A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)

One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Tow truck, dump truck involved in collision

Agassiz RCMP has confirmed that one man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash near Seabird Island along the Lougheed Highway.

According to spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent, a dump truck and a tow truck were involved in a crash late Tuesday (May 10) afternoon between Wahleach Road and the Sqéwqel Gas Bar. The road was closed for roughly six hours with limited detours; DriveBC deemed both directions cleared for regular traffic at about 1:30 a.m. the following morning.

Sargent said B.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into this incident.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizTraffic

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47

Just Posted

The UFV Cascades added players Nicolas Burrett, Michael Beecroft and Jackson Lau for the 2022 season. (UFV Cascades photo)
UFV Cascades men’s soccer sign trio of talents

Audit shows 58 per cent of residential garbage contents should not be headed to the landfill. Blue bags were phased out of the waste stream in Chilliwack in 2018. (Chilliwack Progress file)
More than half of what Chilliwack residents throw in the trash doesn’t belong there: audit

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed Highway 7 in both directions. Agassiz RCMP confirmed one person has died. (File Photo)
One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Police believe missing Abbotsford teen Tatyana Hill is in the company of American man Daniel Ames, 47.
Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47