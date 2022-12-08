New home makeover show features famous fashion designer Linda Kay Peters

The Ojibwe and Cree and Seabird Island First Nation designer will feature on fifth episode of @Home

According to Tamara Bell, a Haida First Nation member who is the host and creator of @Home, this is the first home makeover show to focus on Indigenous healing practices and perspectives. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

Linda Kay Peters, an Ojibwe and Cree fashion designer, and band member of Seabird Island First Nation, says she is feeling truly inspired.

The crew for @Home — a new, Indigenous focused, home makeover show that will be airing in Fall 2023 — recently gave her studio a complete makeover and the results are beyond what she was hoping for.

“It makes me feel very wonderful,” says Peters, who is behind the Lyn Kay Designs brand and the owner of Ringing Bell Robes. “It makes me feel very motivated. My studio had so much stuff in here. It kind of became a storage unit. I could hardly get around in here. Now it’s very spacious, its very colourful. And very artsy looking. So, it’s just wonderful.”

According to Tamara Bell, a Haida First Nation member who is the host and creator of @Home, this is the first home makeover show to focus on Indigenous healing practices and perspectives; the show highlights the healing nature of Indigenous art and how to bring that healing into a person’s living space.

“We’re, in a lot of ways, reclaiming Indigenous objects, and Indigenous culture, and we’re putting it into people’s lives,” says Bell. “We know that Indigenous culture was reintroduced to people as healing. So, we, in a lot of ways, introduce it into people’s spaces. What we do is, we find out where the person is from, their nation, and we explore their culture. And once we explore their culture, then we begin the task of creating and designing spaces that emulate Indigenous ideology.

“This show is completely different because we use vibrant reds and blues and we combine very contemporary Indigenous design ideas, and we put them into people’s homes.”

Thirteen episodes are currently being filmed across Canada, with each episode focusing on a different Indigenous creator and artist.

The crew working on the show are Indigenous, making this also the first home makeover show to be Indigenous both in front and behind the cameras. Which, Bell says, is important as the show is also about taking the idea of reconciliation and demonstrating how that can look.

Originally from Red Lake Ontario, Peters currently lives in Hope where she continues to design, create, and sew garments that showcase her First Nations heritage and her own understanding of what that means. Her works have been featured in numerous fashion shows in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Montana, and Paris, and were worn by Ashley Callingbull, the 2015 Miss Universe.

Peters’ studio will be featured in the show’s fifth episode. During the episode, the crew completely redesigned and opened up her creative space; bright red and turquoise were added to the walls, as well as a beautiful horse mural created by an Indigenous artist from the East Coast. A 20 foot counter was added, along with new furniture which includes transportable storage units, a movable sewing table, and extra mannequins for her designs.

Peters says she was overwhelmed by the transformation and ended up crying when it was revealed to her.

“No one’s ever really done anything like this for me before,” says Peters. “It’s just amazing. It just feels so good. It feels good. And I’m excited to be sewing in here.”

Bell says that she was grateful for Peters’ reaction and happy that their work, on her studio, was so well received. She says she understands how important a creator’s space can be and how that space can either hinder or inspire an artist.

The show will be featured on Aboriginal People’s Television Network (APTN) and Comcast. To learn more about @Home make sure to visit the APTN website as well as keep an eye on their social media.

