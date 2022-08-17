Dustin Williams of Chehalis is still missing following a boat capsize on the Fraser River nearly two weeks ago. (Contributed Photo)

Nearly two weeks on, search continues for missing Chehalis fisherman

Dustin Williams, 40, has been missing since Aug. 7

Family and friends of a Chealis fisherman are still searching for him nearly two weeks after his boat capsized in the Fraser River in the Kilby area.

40-year-old Dustin Williams was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 7. He is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has the word “Bubba” tattooed across the back of his shoulders. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Emergency personnel and volunteers continue to search the area for any sign of Williams. Williams’ family expressed their thanks to those who have helped in the search so far.

“We thank everyone for their support in helping find my son,” reads a statement from his mother. “He’s a brother, dad, uncle, nephew, grandson and going to be a grandpa, cousin and friend.”

Mission Search and Rescue has recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

