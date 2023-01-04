Mountain Institution in Agassiz has been placed on lockdown for an “exceptional search,” Correctional Service Canada announced on Tuesday (Jan. 4). (File Photo)

Mountain Institution near Agassiz locked down for extensive search

Medium-security facility was last locked down in July 2022

Mountain Institution, a medium-security correctional facility near Agassiz, has been placed on lockdown.

Correctional Service Canada announced the lockdown on Wednesday, Jan. 4, stating the institution has been on lockdown since Monday, Jan. 2 so staff members could conduct an “exceptional search.”

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” The CSC stated. “Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so. Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.”

READ ALSO: Mountain Institution lockdown ends

At the same time, Mountain Institution is dealing with its second COVID-19 outbreak of the year, which appears to be coming to an end after 59 of the 60 infected inmates have been deemed recovered.

The CSC reiterated its commitment to preventing the trafficking of contraband and prohibited items into the institution.

Mountain Institution was on lockdown in late in July 2022, in which a number of unauthorized items and contraband were seized during a four-day search.

