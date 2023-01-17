Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)

A 10-day “exceptional search” at Kent Institution yielded more than $100,000 in contraband items and drugs.

According to Correctional Service Canada, CSC officers conducted a search from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11 at the maximum security federal institution in Agassiz. Some of the items seized included:

– 45 grams of THC

– 12 grams of MDMA

– Unidentified pills

– 290 grams of tobacco

RELATED: Week-long lockdown at Kent Institution uncovers contraband weapon

– 10 cell phones

– 13 chargers

– Six cutting weapons

The total institutional value of the seizure is estimated at $103,000.

The CSC employs a number of measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions, including ion scanners, detector dogs.

RELATED: Mountain Institution near Agassiz locked down for extensive search

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” The CSC stated in a release dated Tuesday, Jan. 17. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

The CSC has a tip line for all federal institutions designed to receive information about contraband and any other activities related to security of the institutions. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. Callers may remain anonymous.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz