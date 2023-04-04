Kent Institution inmate dies at age 29

A 29-year-old inmate at Kent Institution has died.

Correctional Service Canada stated that Said Egal of Toronto died on Saturday, April 1, while in custody. Egal had been serving a sentence of seven years and eight months for aggravated assault, robbery and other offences since December 2015. Egal’s next of kin has been notified.

According to a 2013 article from Toronto’s CityNews bureau, Egal was one of two suspects in a home invasion that targeted vulnerable people with a history of mental illness. Toronto Police said Egal broke into a community housing apartment in 2013, grabbed a kitchen knife and pressed it against the resident’s neck, demanding his wallet. A neighbour heard the scream and tried to help but was punched in the nose and robbed of a necklace.

Toronto police conducted a search warrant and recovered items purchased with the victim’s credit card.

Jennifer Mulumba, accused of crimes in the same home invasion, turned herself in to police in 2015.

As in all cases of the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that police and the coroner are notified.

@AgassizObserver

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime