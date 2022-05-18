Highway Patrol seeks witnesses after fatal crash east of Agassiz

Police are looking for witnesses following a fatal crash on Highway 7 near Whaleach Road east of Agassiz.

According to a statement from B.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov, two commercial vehicles collided head-on near the Sqéwqel Gas Bar. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent confirmed a man died from injuries he suffered during the collision. The road was closed for six hours as investigators and emergency crews were on the scene.

Police are looking for any dashcam footage of the crash, including anyone with video of an eastbound dump truck that reportedly drove into oncoming traffic.

Police are also looking to speak with the driver of a school bus that may have had to dodge out of the way to avoid a collision at the time of the incident.

The B.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision with help from Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information or footage is advised to contact BCHP Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2022-16206 or emailing E_BCHP_CCIT@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

