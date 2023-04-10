What appears to be raw sewage leaked into the Miami River late last week. Harrison Hot Springs utility workers acted fast to prevent damage to the river. The leak was caused by the McCombs Drive bridge settling onto the pipe. (Photo/Pearson Ecological)

What appears to be raw sewage leaked into the Miami River late last week. Harrison Hot Springs utility workers acted fast to prevent damage to the river. The leak was caused by the McCombs Drive bridge settling onto the pipe. (Photo/Pearson Ecological)

Harrison Hot Springs crew quick to fix sewer main leak spilling into Miami River

Utility workers commended for fast response

A village crew in Harrison Hot Springs acted quickly to stop a sewer main leak over the Easter weekend.

The leak was reported late last week, and the village and Miami River Streamkeepers Society (MRSS) were quick to act. The pipe reportedly ruptured after the bridge over the Miami Creek settled onto it.

Staff from Pearson Ecological was in the area monitoring the Salish sucker – a very rare fish found in only 10 streams across Canada, including Harrison’s own Miami River. The training session also yielded a few juvenile Coho salmon.

RELATED: Two endangered species found during local environmental monitoring: Report

In a social media post posted Thursday, April 6, Pearson Ecological said staff “encountered a pipe spewing what certainly smells like raw sewage from under the McCombs Road bridge.”

The MRSS complimented the village’s swift action on social media.

“Excellent work. Thank you so much,” the organization wrote on the village’s social media page. “The Miami River Streamkeepers Society and the fish really appreciate your quick response.”

Founded in 2001, Agassiz-based Pearson Ecological specializes in freshwater fish, at-risk species and aquatic habitat restoration across the Fraser Valley

In addition to being home to the rare Salish sucker, the Miami River is home to a number of ecologically important species, including the Oregon spotted frog. This frog made headlines for the past few years as egg masses from the endangered frog have been discovered in local waterways, including the Maria Slough in the Seabird Island First Nation community. Area conservationists have been working for more than a decade to restore shallow, marshy habitats and help bring back the species.

RELATED: What are those little yellow fish? Miami River Streamkeepers can answer

The Salish sucker was one of many subjects of concern in recent years when local activists opposed a proposed quarry set to be created on Hot Springs Road. There were worries that mining would harm the elusive fish, among a long list of other concerns. In December 2020, the provincial senior inspector of mines denied a Mines Act permit to the quarry operators, stopping the quarry progress for good.

After-hours utilities and public works emergencies in Harrison Hot Springs can be called in by dialing 1-866-924-5173.

@AgassizObserver
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Manslaughter or self-defence? Nelson judge weighs death of Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

What appears to be raw sewage leaked into the Miami River late last week. Harrison Hot Springs utility workers acted fast to prevent damage to the river. The leak was caused by the McCombs Drive bridge settling onto the pipe. (Photo/Pearson Ecological)
Harrison Hot Springs crew quick to fix sewer main leak spilling into Miami River

Alex Willness struck Allan Young with his skateboard at this spot on Nelson’s Baker Street on the night of July 16, 2020. A B.C. Supreme Court judge is weighing a manslaughter charge against Willness. Photo: Tyler Harper
Manslaughter or self-defence? Nelson judge weighs death of Abbotsford police officer

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Chilliwack edged out Toronto among most social media obsessed cities in Canada

The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Abbotsford Police nab highway driver going nearly twice speed limit