The Harrison Festival Society, who received $36,000 in a recent round of government funding, is responsible for the iconic Harrison Festival of the Arts. (File Photo/Adam Louis)

The Harrison Festival Society, who received $36,000 in a recent round of government funding, is responsible for the iconic Harrison Festival of the Arts. (File Photo/Adam Louis)

Gov’t funding boosts Agassiz-Harrison, Chlliwack artistic orgs

Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Harrison Festival Society other get relief

The provincial government has recently announced another round of funding for local arts and culture organizations as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is distributed through the B.C. Arts Council as part of a $34.5 million investment into arts and culture across the province; this most recent round specifically addresses infrastructure projects and recouping rising costs due to inflation and low audience numbers due to COVID-19.

“Local arts councils and societies are full of dedicated members and volunteers who work hard to bring culture and connection to our communities, “stated Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “In communities across B.C. big and small, funding like this has a wide reach.”

RELATED: Harrison Festival of the Arts tickets now on sale

RELATED: Art from the Heart student show and sale returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

In Agassiz-Harrison, the Kent-Harrison Arts council will receive about $2,300. The Harrison Festival Society has been granted $36,000.

In Chilliwack, the Chilliwack Museum and Archives has been given $73,000. The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society is receiving $29,000 to replace LED lighting fixtures in the Hub International Theatre.

”At the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre, anyone can be an artist!,” stated Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “Giving a boost to such important community spaces does so much more than help keep the doors open, it supports the people who offer classes and programs that help make Chilliwack such a great place to live.”

AgassizArts and cultureHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack prepares for heat wave with cooling centres, spray parks and more
Next story
New group helping secure carpool rides to and from Chilliwack during transit strike

Just Posted

Chilliwack Carpool is an online group helping people get rides to and from Chilliwack. (Facebook/Chilliwack Carpool)
New group helping secure carpool rides to and from Chilliwack during transit strike

Poverty reduction minister Sheila Malcolmson, MLA Kelli Paddon, Miel Bernstein and Tiffany Francis of Project AIM at the legislature on May 8, 2023. (MLA Kelli Paddon)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA partners with Project AIM to reduce stigma around menstruation

Members of Griffin Security load four pallets of donated water into their trucks outside FreshCo in Chilliwack on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack prepares for heat wave with cooling centres, spray parks and more

Michael La Starza produced 13 points in 21 regular season games, and 10 points in 15 playoff games for the Chilliwack Chiefs after coming in from the USHL. He’s expected to return for the 2023-24 BCHL season. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chiefs in go-for-it mode heading into 2023-24 BCHL season