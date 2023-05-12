Gov’t funding boosts Agassiz-Harrison, Chlliwack artistic orgs

The provincial government has recently announced another round of funding for local arts and culture organizations as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is distributed through the B.C. Arts Council as part of a $34.5 million investment into arts and culture across the province; this most recent round specifically addresses infrastructure projects and recouping rising costs due to inflation and low audience numbers due to COVID-19.

“Local arts councils and societies are full of dedicated members and volunteers who work hard to bring culture and connection to our communities, “stated Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. “In communities across B.C. big and small, funding like this has a wide reach.”

RELATED: Harrison Festival of the Arts tickets now on sale

RELATED: Art from the Heart student show and sale returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

In Agassiz-Harrison, the Kent-Harrison Arts council will receive about $2,300. The Harrison Festival Society has been granted $36,000.

In Chilliwack, the Chilliwack Museum and Archives has been given $73,000. The Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society is receiving $29,000 to replace LED lighting fixtures in the Hub International Theatre.

”At the Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre, anyone can be an artist!,” stated Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “Giving a boost to such important community spaces does so much more than help keep the doors open, it supports the people who offer classes and programs that help make Chilliwack such a great place to live.”

AgassizArts and cultureHarrison Hot Springs